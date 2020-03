Friday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!

They never fail us Nadal and Gasol role up their sleeves against the coronavirus FIFA want players salaries drastically lowered Bernabeu becomes sanitation warehouse Nadal and Gasol role up their sleeves against the coronavirusBernabeu becomes sanitation warehouse

On the front line Sporting stars against the coronavirus FIFA studies lengthening contracts and transfer window Barcelona announce ERTE to come in Sporting stars against the coronavirusBarcelona announce ERTE to come in