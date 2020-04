By Will Faulks

Friday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!

Odegaard or Modric - The Norwegian won't return if Modric takes another year. AC Milan and Inter Miami have been linked.

"He will be the best striker of the decade" - Salzburg director of football says Haaland will be the best forward in the world. He's a major target for Real Madrid this summer.