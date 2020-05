Friday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & Diario Sport, in English!

Florentino reviews President's first trip back to the training ground Diego Costa is finer than ever Barcelona very optimistic on Lautaro and Pjanic deals President's first trip back to the training groundBarcelona very optimistic on Lautaro and Pjanic deals

'Madrid cannot be considered dead' Interview with Bernardo Silva, who speaks of Pep changing tactics in each game Extra protection for referees - tougher sanctions for those who attack them Interview with Bernardo Silva, who speaks of Pep changing tactics in each gametougher sanctions for those who attack them