Today’s Papers: Friday 15 May

Friday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!

The captains vote for Morientes The AFE case condemns David Aganzo "We need an AFE who defend us - the image of footballers is very damaged" 211 nations to watch the return of the Bundesliga Lodi tests negative and returns to training
Bravissimo Carlos The friendship that helps Camavinga - Zidane is friends with the Rennes owner "Sergio Ramos was offside" - Mark Clattenburg "When I retire I'm going to fight" - Joaquin
"Lautaro is very rounded" Messi to Mundo Deportivo: "He is strong, persistent, scores goals and knows how to protect the ball" Inter squeezes for Vidal and Juventus for Semedo Bundesliga approves five changes per team Champions League final 2016 - Ramos goal was offside, says referee
