Today’s Papers: Friday 15 May

Friday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!

The captains vote for Morientes The AFE case condemns David Aganzo "We need an AFE who defend us - the image of footballers is very damaged" 211 nations to watch the return of the Bundesliga Lodi tests negative and returns to training The AFE case condemns David Aganzo "We need an AFE who defend us - the image of footballers is very damaged"Lodi tests negative and returns to training

Bravissimo Carlos The friendship that helps Camavinga - Zidane is friends with the Rennes owner "Sergio Ramos was offside" - Mark Clattenburg "When I retire I'm going to fight" - Joaquin The friendship that helps Camavinga - Zidane is friends with the Rennes owner"When I retire I'm going to fight" - Joaquin