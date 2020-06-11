Today’s Papers: Friday 12 June

Friday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!

New football, old hugs La Liga returns without fans and with five substitutions, Sevilla far superior Casillas will not show up to Spanish FA elections Zidane faces his great fire by trial - the return of La Liga
Just missing the fans Two goals, a controversial penalty, good play, intensity...the Seville derby has everything but not the fans Bale looks to start against Eibar "If they don't start going to barbecues" - La Liga president Tebas
Plugged in  Semedo tests negative for coronavirus Coppa Italia semi-finals mark return of football in Italy Ocampos decides the silent derby
