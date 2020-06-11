Today’s Papers: Friday 12 June

Friday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!

New football, old hugs
La Liga returns without fans and with five substitutions, Sevilla far superior
Casillas will not show up to Spanish FA elections
Zidane faces his great fire by trial - the return of La Liga

Just missing the fans
Two goals, a controversial penalty, good play, intensity...the Seville derby has everything but not the fans
Bale looks to start against Eibar
"If they don't start going to barbecues" - La Liga president Tebas