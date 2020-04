Friday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!

"I want to win everything with Spain and Chelsea" Exclusive interview with Kepa Arrizabalga The risks of the 'new' football in the pandemic Madrid's attack, in focus Formal offer for Salisu UEFA, obliged to play in summer Exclusive interview with Kepa ArrizabalgaMadrid's attack, in focusUEFA, obliged to play in summer

The end of the tunnel Four-step protocol for return to football United open the door for Pogba - need to fund signings for Solskjaer France make PSG the champions Four-step protocol for return to footballFrance make PSG the champions