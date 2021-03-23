Today’s Papers: Ferran Torres in red-hot form for La Roja, Real Madrid go back to the future and Eric Garcia deal close

Goalscorer of the era
  • The Manchester City footballer is dynamite for La Roja
  • His start to his La Roja career, four goals in six games, is better than Villa, Torres or Raul
  • "I'm like a boy when I put on this shirt"
  • Cristiano would leave Juve to return to Real Madrid
  • The Portuguese likes the idea of returning
  • He believes he still has a lot to offer
  • La Rojita debut today in the European Championship
  • Dembele gives a scare: fainting in training
  • Laporta has already told Koeman that he'll be the coach of Barcelona next season
Back to the future
  • Bale to return to Madrid after the European Championships
  • Juventus ready to listen to offers for Cristiano
  • The resurrection of BBC is possible, but Haaland and Mbappe are the priority of the club
  • The federation's image is round, like a ball
  • Rubiales presents the new logo
  • Messi's scored more goals in 2021 than Haaland or Mbappe
  • He's scored 19, three more than his rivals
  • Dembele gives a scare
  • The striker fainted during training
Tied down!
  • Eric Garcia to sign for five years with Barcelona
  • The blaugrana will execute the deal in April and he'll be the first major signing of the new project
  • "It would be very special to play alongside Messi because he's the best footballer in the world"
  • Pedri: "I have to be Pedri, not Iniesta"
