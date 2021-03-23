Today’s Papers: Ferran Torres in red-hot form for La Roja, Real Madrid go back to the future and Eric Garcia deal close

Today’s Spanish football papers from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!
Goalscorer of the era
- The Manchester City footballer is dynamite for La Roja
- His start to his La Roja career, four goals in six games, is better than Villa, Torres or Raul
- "I'm like a boy when I put on this shirt"
- Cristiano would leave Juve to return to Real Madrid
- The Portuguese likes the idea of returning
- He believes he still has a lot to offer
- La Rojita debut today in the European Championship
- Dembele gives a scare: fainting in training
- Laporta has already told Koeman that he'll be the coach of Barcelona next season
Back to the future
- Bale to return to Madrid after the European Championships
- Juventus ready to listen to offers for Cristiano
- The resurrection of BBC is possible, but Haaland and Mbappe are the priority of the club
- The federation's image is round, like a ball
- Rubiales presents the new logo
- Messi's scored more goals in 2021 than Haaland or Mbappe
- He's scored 19, three more than his rivals
