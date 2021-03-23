Today’s Papers: Ferran Torres in red-hot form for La Roja, Real Madrid go back to the future and Eric Garcia deal close

Today’s Spanish football papers from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!

Goalscorer of the era The Manchester City footballer is dynamite for La Roja

His start to his La Roja career, four goals in six games, is better than Villa, Torres or Raul

"I'm like a boy when I put on this shirt"

Cristiano would leave Juve to return to Real Madrid

The Portuguese likes the idea of returning

He believes he still has a lot to offer

La Rojita debut today in the European Championship

Dembele gives a scare: fainting in training

Laporta has already told Koeman that he'll be the coach of Barcelona next season

Back to the future Bale to return to Madrid after the European Championships

Juventus ready to listen to offers for Cristiano

The resurrection of BBC is possible, but Haaland and Mbappe are the priority of the club

The federation's image is round, like a ball

Rubiales presents the new logo

Messi's scored more goals in 2021 than Haaland or Mbappe

He's scored 19, three more than his rivals

