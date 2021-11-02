Today’s Papers: Fati proves Barcelona’s saviour as Madrid and Atletico prepare to do battle

Wednesday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!

Fati's golden goal
  • Barcelona depend on themselves
  • Expedition to Doha dispatched for Xavi
  • Sevilla lose to Lille
  • Villarreal beat Young Boys
  • Emery admits Newcastle interest
  • A new reality for Hazard
  • Atletico go to Anfield
Tonight they hit 1,000
  • Madrid just a goal away from hitting a thousand in Europe
  • Fati is Barcelona's saviour
  • Sevilla lose to Lille
  • Villarreal beat Young Boys
  • Newcastle want Emery
  • Atletico go to Anfield
Alive!
  • Fati returns to starting lineup and scores decisive goal
  • Barcelona now have options open in Europe
  • They now depend on themselves
  • Villarreal a step from the last 16
  • They beat Young Boys
  • Newcastle want Emery
  • Sevilla lost to Lille
Posted by