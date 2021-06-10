Today’s Papers: Euro 2020 finally gets underway, Koeman the key to Barcelona’s pursuit of Memphis

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport – in English!
Let's go, Spain!
- Today Euro 2020 gets underway
- La Roja look for their fourth title in an unusual Eurocopa marked by the pandemic
Koeman the key to Barcelona signing Memphis
- Barcelona are confident of Memphis' relationship with Koeman
- They haven't yet got the deal over the line
- Koeman's in touch with him trying to dissuade him from other offers
- La Roja to be vaccinated today
- Lucho confirms Busquets will be in the squad