Today’s Papers: Euro 2020 finally gets underway, Koeman the key to Barcelona’s pursuit of Memphis

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport – in English!

Let's go, Spain!
  • Today Euro 2020 gets underway
  • La Roja look for their fourth title in an unusual Eurocopa marked by the pandemic
Koeman the key to Barcelona signing Memphis
  • Barcelona are confident of Memphis' relationship with Koeman
  • They haven't yet got the deal over the line
  • Koeman's in touch with him trying to dissuade him from other offers
  • Euro 2020 gets underway
  • La Roja to be vaccinated today
  • Lucho confirms Busquets will be in the squad
Star-studded Euro 2020 gets underway
  • The competition starts a year late due to the pandemic
  • France are the clear favourites
  • Turkey's clash with Italy opens it
  • It's a tournament marked by sanitary measures
  • Xavi: "I'm ready to coach Barcelona"
  • Luis Enrique: "Busquets will be in the squad"
