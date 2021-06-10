Today’s Papers: Euro 2020 finally gets underway, Koeman the key to Barcelona’s pursuit of Memphis

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport – in English!

Let's go, Spain! Today Euro 2020 gets underway

La Roja look for their fourth title in an unusual Eurocopa marked by the pandemic

Koeman the key to Barcelona signing Memphis Barcelona are confident of Memphis' relationship with Koeman

They haven't yet got the deal over the line

Koeman's in touch with him trying to dissuade him from other offers

La Roja to be vaccinated today

Lucho confirms Busquets will be in the squad