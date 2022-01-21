Today’s Papers: Eden Hazard saves Real Madrid as Barcelona crash out of the Copa del Rey at Athletic Club

Friday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

Hazard produces just in time Ten-man Madrid came back from a goal down at Elche

Hazard scored the winner after coming on in extra time

Elche really made Madrid suffer throughout the game

Isco scored the equaliser

Marcelo was sent off

Athletic honour the Copa

They were better than Barcelona

Ansu and Pedri are both injured

Total war between Dembele and Barcelona

Atletico are living a delicate moment

Atletico Femenino to face Barcelona in the Supercopa final

Copa draw for the last eight to be made today

Hazard, finally The Belgian's goal completes a comeback at Elche

They did it with ten men and in extra time

Ancelotti praises Hazard and Isco, the other goalscorer

Triple inferno

Barcelona lose to Athletic

Ansu comes off injured

They're in open war with Dembele