Today’s Papers: Eden Hazard saves Real Madrid as Barcelona crash out of the Copa del Rey at Athletic Club

Friday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

Hazard produces just in time
  • Ten-man Madrid came back from a goal down at Elche
  • Hazard scored the winner after coming on in extra time
  • Elche really made Madrid suffer throughout the game
  • Isco scored the equaliser
  • Marcelo was sent off
  • Athletic honour the Copa
  • They were better than Barcelona
  • Ansu and Pedri are both injured
  • Total war between Dembele and Barcelona
  • Atletico are living a delicate moment
  • Atletico Femenino to face Barcelona in the Supercopa final
  • Copa draw for the last eight to be made today
Hazard, finally
  • The Belgian's goal completes a comeback at Elche
  • They did it with ten men and in extra time
  • Ancelotti praises Hazard and Isco, the other goalscorer
  • Triple inferno
  • Barcelona lose to Athletic
  • Ansu comes off injured
  • They're in open war with Dembele
Broken and at war with Dembele
  • Barcelona equalised twice at Athletic
  • But they ultimately lost in extra time
  • Ansu and Pedri were both injured
  • Xavi makes his Dembele stance absolutely clear
  • Hazard saves Madrid in extra time at Elche
  • Betis travel to Espanyol this evening
Posted by