Today’s Papers: Dreaming of doubles, Real Madrid and Barcelona prepare to go head-to-head in the Spanish capital

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

The dream of the double Madrid and Barcelona arrived to the first Clasico back in October in the midst of crisis and the fear of no trophies

Tomorrow they play for La Liga, with Atletico also in the picture, while each has a chance at, respectively, the Champions League and the Copa

Too much punishment: Granada showed their face but now need a miracle at Old Trafford

The submarine, flying: Villarreal are the only undefeated team left in the Europa League

Ready for the Clasico Benzema is on 18 goals in La Liga and has scored in his last seven games

Messi, Pichichi with 23, has scored 16 in his last 13

Mbappe decides he wants to play for Madrid

Gerard sentences: Moreno scores for Villarreal

All eyes on Joao Felix: The Portuguese will carry all the weight in attack given the absences of Suarez and Llorente