Today’s Papers: Dreaming of doubles, Real Madrid and Barcelona prepare to go head-to-head in the Spanish capital

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
The dream of the double
- Madrid and Barcelona arrived to the first Clasico back in October in the midst of crisis and the fear of no trophies
- Tomorrow they play for La Liga, with Atletico also in the picture, while each has a chance at, respectively, the Champions League and the Copa
- Too much punishment: Granada showed their face but now need a miracle at Old Trafford
- The submarine, flying: Villarreal are the only undefeated team left in the Europa League
Ready for the Clasico
- Benzema is on 18 goals in La Liga and has scored in his last seven games
- Messi, Pichichi with 23, has scored 16 in his last 13
- Mbappe decides he wants to play for Madrid
- Too much United: Only a miracle would save Granada
- Gerard sentences: Moreno scores for Villarreal
- All eyes on Joao Felix: The Portuguese will carry all the weight in attack given the absences of Suarez and Llorente
A capital triumph
- The dressing room together
- Pique to decide on fitness today
- Mateu Lahoz, he who least likes cules
- The team is convinced they're going to win the Clasico and won't leave the title escape
- They think that Atletico, under pressure, will lose points and that Madrid will focus on the Champions League
- Barcelona send reduced offer to Eric Garcia
- His ex-teammates still want Neymar
- United distance Granada's dreams of the semi-finals