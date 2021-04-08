Today’s Papers: Dreaming of doubles, Real Madrid and Barcelona prepare to go head-to-head in the Spanish capital

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

The dream of the double
  • Madrid and Barcelona arrived to the first Clasico back in October in the midst of crisis and the fear of no trophies
  • Tomorrow they play for La Liga, with Atletico also in the picture, while each has a chance at, respectively, the Champions League and the Copa
  • Too much punishment: Granada showed their face but now need a miracle at Old Trafford
  • The submarine, flying: Villarreal are the only undefeated team left in the Europa League
Ready for the Clasico
  • Benzema is on 18 goals in La Liga and has scored in his last seven games
  • Messi, Pichichi with 23, has scored 16 in his last 13
  • Mbappe decides he wants to play for Madrid
  • Too much United: Only a miracle would save Granada
  • Gerard sentences: Moreno scores for Villarreal
  • All eyes on Joao Felix: The Portuguese will carry all the weight in attack given the absences of Suarez and Llorente
A capital triumph
  • The dressing room together
  • Pique to decide on fitness today
  • Mateu Lahoz, he who least likes cules
  • The team is convinced they're going to win the Clasico and won't leave the title escape
  • They think that Atletico, under pressure, will lose points and that Madrid will focus on the Champions League
  • Barcelona send reduced offer to Eric Garcia
  • His ex-teammates still want Neymar
  • United distance Granada's dreams of the semi-finals
