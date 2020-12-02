Today’s Papers: Disaster for Madrid, Atletico prepare for showdown with Salzburg, Barcelona and Sevilla battle to win their groups

  • Atletico had two opportunities to beat Bayern but settled for a draw in the end
  • Who has seen you and who sees you
  • Zidane's team played a good first half but were hindered in the second
  • Fifth Madrid defeat in 15 games this season
  • Zidane: I'm not thinking of resigning
  • Koeman defies La Liga
  • Lampard to rotate Chelsea team
  • Maradona junior exclusive: My father was very young and I can't accept his death yet
  • From bad to worse
  • Rotations to continue
  • Barcelona meet with Kubala's origins in Budapest
  • Total Crisis
  • Madrid lose another disastrous game in Ukraine and could be eliminated before the knockout stages of the Champions League
  • Zidane's project showing symptoms of agony and the Bernabeu are thinking of his dismissal, but he says he's not going to resign
  • Atletico have to play against Salzburg
  • Sevilla want to finish in first place
  • Barcelona want to consolidate first place without Messi
  • Koeman gives the crack a rest and Lenglet is ready to play
