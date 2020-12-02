Today’s Papers: Disaster for Madrid, Atletico prepare for showdown with Salzburg, Barcelona and Sevilla battle to win their groups

Wednesday’s headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport – in English!
- Madrid sinks against Shakhtar once again but Inter's victory gives them a chance against Monchengladbach
- Zidane's team played a good first half but were hindered in the second
- Fifth Madrid defeat in 15 games this season
- Zidane: I'm not thinking of resigning
- Maradona junior exclusive: My father was very young and I can't accept his death yet
- Total Crisis
- Madrid lose another disastrous game in Ukraine and could be eliminated before the knockout stages of the Champions League
- Zidane's project showing symptoms of agony and the Bernabeu are thinking of his dismissal, but he says he's not going to resign
