Today’s Papers: Diego Maradona remembered as Barcelona face Napoli in the Europa League

Thursday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

"This game is the perfect homage to my old man" So says Diego Maradona Junior

Barcelona take on Napoli in the Europa League

Both clubs were integral to Diego Maradona's career

His son revealed Maradona suffered for Napoli

Atletico hit rock-bottom

They lose to Levante at home

Kylian Mbappe still intends to join Madrid

The new king The global press hail Mbappe as the world's greatest

Lewandowski confident the Frenchman will make history

Henry on the lack of love shown to Mbappe in France

Barcelona begin their new normality

Atletico go into a coma

