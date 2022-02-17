Today’s Papers: Diego Maradona remembered as Barcelona face Napoli in the Europa League

Thursday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

"This game is the perfect homage to my old man"
  • So says Diego Maradona Junior
  • Barcelona take on Napoli in the Europa League
  • Both clubs were integral to Diego Maradona's career
  • His son revealed Maradona suffered for Napoli
  • Atletico hit rock-bottom
  • They lose to Levante at home
  • Kylian Mbappe still intends to join Madrid
The new king
  • The global press hail Mbappe as the world's greatest
  • Lewandowski confident the Frenchman will make history
  • Henry on the lack of love shown to Mbappe in France
  • Barcelona begin their new normality
  • They face Napoli in the Europa League
  • Atletico go into a coma
  • They lose to Levante at home
Come on Barcelona!
  • The Blaugrana debut in the Europa League
  • But they're facing a team worthy of the Champions League
  • Xavi announces that he'll rotate
  • But also assures Barcelona want to win the competition
  • Levante beat Atletico at the Wanda Metropolitano
  • Coman saves Bayern in the 90th minute at Salzburg
