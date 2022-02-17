Today’s Papers: Diego Maradona remembered as Barcelona face Napoli in the Europa League

Thursday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.
"This game is the perfect homage to my old man"
- So says Diego Maradona Junior
- Barcelona take on Napoli in the Europa League
- Both clubs were integral to Diego Maradona's career
- His son revealed Maradona suffered for Napoli
- Atletico hit rock-bottom
- They lose to Levante at home
- Kylian Mbappe still intends to join Madrid
The new king
- The global press hail Mbappe as the world's greatest
- Lewandowski confident the Frenchman will make history
- Henry on the lack of love shown to Mbappe in France
- Barcelona begin their new normality
- They face Napoli in the Europa League
- Atletico go into a coma
- They lose to Levante at home
Come on Barcelona!
- The Blaugrana debut in the Europa League
- But they're facing a team worthy of the Champions League
- Xavi announces that he'll rotate
- But also assures Barcelona want to win the competition
- Levante beat Atletico at the Wanda Metropolitano
- Coman saves Bayern in the 90th minute at Salzburg