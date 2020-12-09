Today’s Papers: Cristiano punishes Barcelona, racism must stop and another failure for the Blaugrana

Wednesday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Cristiano pushes Barcelona to the abyss
  • A butchered Barcelona cedes first place in the group
  • Next up is either Manchester City, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund or Liverpool
  • Barcelona hadn't lost at home since 2013
  • Madrid to play in the Champions League
  • Carvajal and Ramos ready to help Madrid avoid elimination
  • Atletico need a tie
  • En-Nesyri recomposes Sevilla
  • PSG v Basaksehir suspended due to racist comment by fourth official
Stop racism
  • Basaksehir leave the field against PSG because the fourth official called one of their coaches black
  • UEFA decides it will be replayed today
  • Cristianazo: the Portuguese scores a double
  • There's no final without Sergio Ramos
  • To the point of perfection
Another disappointment
  • Barcelona repeat the errors they've committed in the league and fall dramatically against Juventus to lose first place in the group
  • Two penalty goals from Cristiano and one from McKennie puts an end to an unbeaten run at home in the Champions League of seven years and 38 games
  • Koeman: We entered with fear and without aggression
  • Griezmann: A lack of enthusiasm, attitude, energy, defence, attack, everything was bad
  • Bayern, City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Dortmund, Leipzig or PSG, possible rivals in the last 16
  • Salzburg v Atletico: a draw or a win needed to keep going
  • A game of fear for Zidane and Real Madrid
  • Scandal in Paris
Posted by