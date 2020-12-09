Today’s Papers: Cristiano punishes Barcelona, racism must stop and another failure for the Blaugrana

Wednesday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Cristiano pushes Barcelona to the abyss A butchered Barcelona cedes first place in the group

Next up is either Manchester City, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund or Liverpool

Barcelona hadn't lost at home since 2013

Madrid to play in the Champions League

Carvajal and Ramos ready to help Madrid avoid elimination

Atletico need a tie

En-Nesyri recomposes Sevilla

PSG v Basaksehir suspended due to racist comment by fourth official

Stop racism Basaksehir leave the field against PSG because the fourth official called one of their coaches black

UEFA decides it will be replayed today

Cristianazo: the Portuguese scores a double

There's no final without Sergio Ramos

To the point of perfection