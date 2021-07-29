Today’s Papers: Countdown’s on for Mbappe while Koeman goes in hard

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!

Countdown for Mbappe He's already told PSG he won't renew

Time is in favour of Madrid

From September he's four months from being able to sign

Just Alaba did last January

Madrid have €200m ready

They believe PSG will reconsider

Carvajal renews until 2025

Carvajal renews until 2025 The right-back renews for three seasons

The academy product's contract will end at 32

Michel: "We have a top squad"