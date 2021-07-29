Today’s Papers: Countdown’s on for Mbappe while Koeman goes in hard

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!
Countdown for Mbappe
- He's already told PSG he won't renew
- Time is in favour of Madrid
- From September he's four months from being able to sign
- Just Alaba did last January
- Madrid have €200m ready
- They believe PSG will reconsider
- Carvajal renews until 2025
- The right-back renews for three seasons
- The academy product's contract will end at 32
- Michel: "We have a top squad"
Koeman goes in hard
- The coach follows Laporta's instruction
- He believes his players can raise their game significantly
- "They have to give much more"
- "We can't make the same mistakes"
- Barcelona arrive in Germany
- Radical turn in the Ilaix negotiations
- The Joan Gamper will be in the Johan Cruyff
- Carvajal renews with Madrid