Today’s Papers: Countdown’s on for Mbappe while Koeman goes in hard

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!

Countdown for Mbappe
  • He's already told PSG he won't renew
  • Time is in favour of Madrid
  • From September he's four months from being able to sign
  • Just Alaba did last January
  • Madrid have €200m ready
  • They believe PSG will reconsider
  • Carvajal renews until 2025
  • The right-back renews for three seasons
  • The academy product's contract will end at 32
  • Michel: "We have a top squad"
Koeman goes in hard
  • The coach follows Laporta's instruction
  • He believes his players can raise their game significantly
  • "They have to give much more"
  • "We can't make the same mistakes"
  • Barcelona arrive in Germany
  • Radical turn in the Ilaix negotiations
  • The Joan Gamper will be in the Johan Cruyff
  • Carvajal renews with Madrid
