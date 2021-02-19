Today’s Papers: Casemiro looking for the good, Haaland and Mbappe fight for the throne and La Masia is analysed

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
Casemiro: "Now comes the good"
- "We are ready for the big games"
- Granada beat Napoli
- Villarreal beat Salzburg
- United hammer La Real
- Spain women beat Azerbaijan 13-0
Assault on the Throne
- Haaland, 20, and Mbappe, 22, eclipse Cristiano and Messi in the Champions League
- Both lead a brilliant new generation
- Madrid have the both of them on the agenda, but the Norwegian is the most viable
- Barcelona's situation removes them from the bidding war
- Bale's agent calls Madrid supporters "idiots"
- Llorente is the most efficient midfielder in La Liga
- Barcelona looking to mount a comeback in the Copa del Rey
The one-on-one battles of La Masia
- Roura and Altimira, footballing directors of La Masia, analyse the youngsters of the club
- Barcelona have a bright future with a generation of excellent young talents led by Ansu Fati
- After Riqui, Mingueza and Ilaix, the most visible, there's more within the academy
- Giving up is forgiven: Koeman doesn't want his team to throw in the towel in La Liga and the Copa
- Villarreal and Granada win in the Europa League