Today’s Papers: Casemiro looking for the good, Haaland and Mbappe fight for the throne and La Masia is analysed

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Casemiro: "Now comes the good"
  • "We are ready for the big games"
  • Granada beat Napoli
  • Villarreal beat Salzburg
  • United hammer La Real
  • Spain women beat Azerbaijan 13-0
Assault on the Throne
  • Haaland, 20, and Mbappe, 22, eclipse Cristiano and Messi in the Champions League
  • Both lead a brilliant new generation
  • Madrid have the both of them on the agenda, but the Norwegian is the most viable
  • Barcelona's situation removes them from the bidding war
  • Bale's agent calls Madrid supporters "idiots"
  • Llorente is the most efficient midfielder in La Liga
  • Barcelona looking to mount a comeback in the Copa del Rey
The one-on-one battles of La Masia
  • Roura and Altimira, footballing directors of La Masia, analyse the youngsters of the club
  • Barcelona have a bright future with a generation of excellent young talents led by Ansu Fati
  • After Riqui, Mingueza and Ilaix, the most visible, there's more within the academy
  • Giving up is forgiven: Koeman doesn't want his team to throw in the towel in La Liga and the Copa
  • Spain women beat Azerbaijan 13-0
  • Villarreal and Granada win in the Europa League
Posted by