Today’s Papers: Casemiro looking for the good, Haaland and Mbappe fight for the throne and La Masia is analysed

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Casemiro: "Now comes the good" "We are ready for the big games"

Granada beat Napoli

Villarreal beat Salzburg

United hammer La Real

Spain women beat Azerbaijan 13-0

Assault on the Throne Haaland, 20, and Mbappe, 22, eclipse Cristiano and Messi in the Champions League

Both lead a brilliant new generation

Madrid have the both of them on the agenda, but the Norwegian is the most viable

Barcelona's situation removes them from the bidding war

Bale's agent calls Madrid supporters "idiots"

Llorente is the most efficient midfielder in La Liga

Barcelona looking to mount a comeback in the Copa del Rey