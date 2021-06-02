Today’s Papers: Carlo Ancelotti speaks on Sergio Ramos’ future and the need to reduce Real Madrid’s squad, Ronald Koeman set to stay at Barcelona

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

"Ramos? I couldn't imagine Madrid without Ancelotti, but it happened"
  • The coach leaves open the captain's future
  • Carlo was presented
  • He didn't discount anyone and asked for time to analyse the squad
  • He feels "as happy as the first time but with less doubts"
  • Benzema returns to France team but misses penalty
  • La Rojita on the hunt for a final
  • Spain's U21 side face Portugal
  • Sanchez to undergo stern test from Cristiano
  • Koeman to continue and extend contract to 2023
  • Girona deliver a recital and secure playoff win
"The squad has to be reduced"
  • "The club's history asks us for spectacular football"
  • "Ramos has been fundamental; I have to speak with him"
  • "Zidane won three Champions League titles; he's been fantastic"
  • "Isco, Marcelo, Bale; I hold them fondly, but what matters is on the pitch"
  • "We're not going to be ruined"
  • Tebas defends La Liga's model compared to the Euroliga
  • Koeman stays
  • Laporta won't dispense with the Dutchman and closes Emerson deal
  • Public in the playoffs for the Primera
  • La Rojita play against Portugal
  • De La Fuente's team fight free-scoring Portugal for a place in the final
Koeman is imminent
  • Everything points to the Dutchman continuing as Barcelona coach
  • There'll be a board meeting today that could confirm it
  • In the last few days it's become clear; there's no obvious alternative
  • If he leads Barcelona to titles he'll trigger another year
  • Emerson, the third signing
  • Barcelona sign the 22-year-old from Betis for €9m
  • "It's a dream come true"
  • Ancelotti has no plan yet
  • The Italian admitted he's not spoken about the future with the club
  • La Rojita play Portugal for a place in the Euro U21 final
  • Girona beat Almeria 3-0 and look well-placed to secure promotion
