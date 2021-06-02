Today’s Papers: Carlo Ancelotti speaks on Sergio Ramos’ future and the need to reduce Real Madrid’s squad, Ronald Koeman set to stay at Barcelona

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

"Ramos? I couldn't imagine Madrid without Ancelotti, but it happened" The coach leaves open the captain's future

Carlo was presented

He didn't discount anyone and asked for time to analyse the squad

He feels "as happy as the first time but with less doubts"

Benzema returns to France team but misses penalty

La Rojita on the hunt for a final

Spain's U21 side face Portugal

Sanchez to undergo stern test from Cristiano

Koeman to continue and extend contract to 2023

Girona deliver a recital and secure playoff win

"The squad has to be reduced" "The club's history asks us for spectacular football"

"Ramos has been fundamental; I have to speak with him"

"Zidane won three Champions League titles; he's been fantastic"

"Isco, Marcelo, Bale; I hold them fondly, but what matters is on the pitch"

"We're not going to be ruined"

Tebas defends La Liga's model compared to the Euroliga

Laporta won't dispense with the Dutchman and closes Emerson deal

Public in the playoffs for the Primera

De La Fuente's team fight free-scoring Portugal for a place in the final