Today’s Papers: Carlo Ancelotti returns to Real Madrid while Eric Garcia returns to Barcelona

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
The man who brought La Decima returns
- Madrid sign Ancelotti for the next three seasons
- Theodore Theodoridis: "If Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus proceed as they are they won't play in the Champions League"
- Koeman's closer to renewal
- Garcia's already wearing Blaugrana
- Cucurella an option for Atletico
"An unmissable opportunity"
- Ancelotti returns
- The coach of La Decima signs a three-year deal with Madrid
- Madrid went for him after realising Pochettino was impossible to get
- The coach, who'll bring Pinto with him, will be presented today
- Lucas Vazquez stays; he signs an improved deal to 2024
- Messi close to renewal
- Expected to sign a two-year deal
- Garcia signs with €400m release clause
Eric returns home
- Garcia is Barcelona's second signing in two days
- The centre-back signs for five seasons with a €400m release clause
- "I'll give everything for this shirt, they're the values instilled in me by the club"
- Like Aguero, he arrives from City on a free
- Koeman, close to staying
- There was a positive meeting with Laporta yesterday