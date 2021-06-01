Today’s Papers: Carlo Ancelotti returns to Real Madrid while Eric Garcia returns to Barcelona

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

The man who brought La Decima returns Madrid sign Ancelotti for the next three seasons

Theodore Theodoridis: "If Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus proceed as they are they won't play in the Champions League"

Koeman's closer to renewal

Garcia's already wearing Blaugrana

Cucurella an option for Atletico

"An unmissable opportunity" Ancelotti returns

The coach of La Decima signs a three-year deal with Madrid

Madrid went for him after realising Pochettino was impossible to get

The coach, who'll bring Pinto with him, will be presented today

Lucas Vazquez stays; he signs an improved deal to 2024

Messi close to renewal

Expected to sign a two-year deal

Garcia signs with €400m release clause