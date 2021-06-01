Today’s Papers: Carlo Ancelotti returns to Real Madrid while Eric Garcia returns to Barcelona

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

The man who brought La Decima returns
  • Madrid sign Ancelotti for the next three seasons
  • Theodore Theodoridis: "If Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus proceed as they are they won't play in the Champions League"
  • Koeman's closer to renewal
  • Garcia's already wearing Blaugrana
  • Cucurella an option for Atletico
"An unmissable opportunity"
  • Ancelotti returns
  • The coach of La Decima signs a three-year deal with Madrid
  • Madrid went for him after realising Pochettino was impossible to get
  • The coach, who'll bring Pinto with him, will be presented today
  • Lucas Vazquez stays; he signs an improved deal to 2024
  • Messi close to renewal
  • Expected to sign a two-year deal
  • Garcia signs with €400m release clause
Eric returns home
  • Garcia is Barcelona's second signing in two days
  • The centre-back signs for five seasons with a €400m release clause
  • "I'll give everything for this shirt, they're the values instilled in me by the club"
  • Like Aguero, he arrives from City on a free
  • Koeman, close to staying
  • There was a positive meeting with Laporta yesterday
