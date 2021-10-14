Today’s Papers: Benzema speaks on Madrid move for Mbappe as Pedri renews with Barcelona

Friday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Good news
  • Just before the Champions League and El Clasico
  • Alaba will be available
  • Camavinga, Militao and Hazard also all looking good
  • Barcelona Femeni win 2-0 in the Champions League
  • Ferran injured and will miss crucial games with La Roja
  • Pedri renews with €1bn release clause
  • Ramos ten days away from training with the group
Benzema speaks about Mbappe
  • "Of course I want to play with him"
  • PSG improve the offer on the table
  • But Madrid are sure he won't renew
  • Pedri renews to 2026
  • PSG delay Ramos' return
Pedri renews his contract
  • His release clause is €1bn
  • Barcelona believe he could mark an era at Camp Nou
  • Araujo out of Valencia game and a doubt for El Clasico
  • Barcelona Femeni win in the Champions League
  • Bartomeu issues his response
