Today’s Papers: Benzema speaks on Madrid move for Mbappe as Pedri renews with Barcelona

Friday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
Good news
- Just before the Champions League and El Clasico
- Alaba will be available
- Camavinga, Militao and Hazard also all looking good
- Barcelona Femeni win 2-0 in the Champions League
- Ferran injured and will miss crucial games with La Roja
- Pedri renews with €1bn release clause
- Ramos ten days away from training with the group
Benzema speaks about Mbappe
- "Of course I want to play with him"
- PSG improve the offer on the table
- But Madrid are sure he won't renew
- Pedri renews to 2026
- PSG delay Ramos' return