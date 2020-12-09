Today’s Papers: Benzema saves Madrid, Barcelona face tough draw and Atletico hold their nerve

Thursday’s headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport – in English!
First!
- Great game from Madrid
- Two goals from Benzema
- Zidane's men to the last 16
- Gladbach finish second
- Inter eliminated
- Barcelona and Atletico women qualify
- Final for Real Sociedad in the Diego Maradona
- Atletico don't fail and make it to the last 16
A very hard draw
- Chelsea: Werner
- City: De Bruyne
- Bayern: Lewandowski
- PSG: Neymar
- Liverpool: Salah
- Barcelona waits for a tough rival in the last 16
- It's also difficult for Atletico and Sevilla, but more accessible for Madrid
- Benzema gets Los Blancos out of a mess
- Signing Neymar would be cheap for what he offers
- Together against racism
- Hermoso and Carrasco open the road to the last 16
Koeman under pressure
- The squad doesn't feel comfortable playing with a double pivot and hopes the coach can change the system to overcome their crisis
- The team is disconcerted by so many rotations but thinks there is space to change and win titles this season
- Barcelona's possible rivals make them tremble: Bayern, City, Chelsea, Liverpool, PSG and Dortmund
- Barcelona women with a foot in the last 16
- Real Madrid win and qualify in first place
- Atletico earn a great triumph to qualify for the last 16