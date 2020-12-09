Today’s Papers: Benzema saves Madrid, Barcelona face tough draw and Atletico hold their nerve

Thursday’s headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport – in English!

First!
  • Great game from Madrid
  • Two goals from Benzema
  • Zidane's men to the last 16
  • Gladbach finish second
  • Inter eliminated
  • Barcelona and Atletico women qualify
  • Final for Real Sociedad in the Diego Maradona
  • Atletico don't fail and make it to the last 16
A very hard draw
  • Chelsea: Werner
  • City: De Bruyne
  • Bayern: Lewandowski
  • PSG: Neymar
  • Liverpool: Salah
  • Barcelona waits for a tough rival in the last 16
  • It's also difficult for Atletico and Sevilla, but more accessible for Madrid
  • Benzema gets Los Blancos out of a mess
  • Signing Neymar would be cheap for what he offers
  • Together against racism
  • Hermoso and Carrasco open the road to the last 16
Koeman under pressure
  • The squad doesn't feel comfortable playing with a double pivot and hopes the coach can change the system to overcome their crisis
  • The team is disconcerted by so many rotations but thinks there is space to change and win titles this season
  • Barcelona's possible rivals make them tremble: Bayern, City, Chelsea, Liverpool, PSG and Dortmund
  • Barcelona women with a foot in the last 16
  • Real Madrid win and qualify in first place
  • Atletico earn a great triumph to qualify for the last 16
