Today’s Papers: Benzema leads Madrid’s charge while Barcelona prepare for La Real with no room for error

With Benzema at the head A double from Benzema and an important save from Courtois maintains a great run

Fourth consecutive victory for Madrid and Zidane who draw level with Atletico and Real Sociedad at top spot

Athletic, who played well at Valdebebas, had to do so with ten men since the 13th minute due to Raul Garcia's red card

Copa del Rey: Osasuna, Huesca, Sevilla and Valladolid advance

Laporta brings his campaign to the Bernabeu, putting a billboard 100 metres away

Stress test: A very solid Real Sociedad team ready to put a real test to Koeman's Barcelona