Today’s Papers: Benzema leads Madrid’s charge while Barcelona prepare for La Real with no room for error

Wednesday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

With Benzema at the head
  • A double from Benzema and an important save from Courtois maintains a great run
  • Fourth consecutive victory for Madrid and Zidane who draw level with Atletico and Real Sociedad at top spot
  • Athletic, who played well at Valdebebas, had to do so with ten men since the 13th minute due to Raul Garcia's red card
  • Copa del Rey: Osasuna, Huesca, Sevilla and Valladolid advance
  • Laporta brings his campaign to the Bernabeu, putting a billboard 100 metres away
Benzema is the leader
  • Two goals from the Frenchman sinks an Athletic team that fought until the end
  • Madrid level on points in first place with Atletico and Real Sociedad
  • Stress test: A very solid Real Sociedad team ready to put a real test to Koeman's Barcelona
Don't stop
  • Barcelona are losing ground and need to win against Real Sociedad to confirm that Levante was the beginning of the comeback
  • There was a team lunch on Monday, Messi is a goal way from equalling Pele and La Real are missing Silva and Oyarzabal
  • Tuchel says Neymar could play this Sunday
  • Barcelona women play PSV Eindhoven for a place in the last 16 of the Champions League
  • Benzema rescues a grey Madrid against ten
  • Raul Garcia's red card complicated Athletic's life
Posted by