Today’s Papers: Benzema leads Madrid’s charge while Barcelona prepare for La Real with no room for error

With Benzema at the head
- A double from Benzema and an important save from Courtois maintains a great run
- Fourth consecutive victory for Madrid and Zidane who draw level with Atletico and Real Sociedad at top spot
- Athletic, who played well at Valdebebas, had to do so with ten men since the 13th minute due to Raul Garcia's red card
- Copa del Rey: Osasuna, Huesca, Sevilla and Valladolid advance
- Laporta brings his campaign to the Bernabeu, putting a billboard 100 metres away
Benzema is the leader
- Two goals from the Frenchman sinks an Athletic team that fought until the end
- Madrid level on points in first place with Atletico and Real Sociedad
- Stress test: A very solid Real Sociedad team ready to put a real test to Koeman's Barcelona
Don't stop
- Barcelona are losing ground and need to win against Real Sociedad to confirm that Levante was the beginning of the comeback
- There was a team lunch on Monday, Messi is a goal way from equalling Pele and La Real are missing Silva and Oyarzabal
- Tuchel says Neymar could play this Sunday
- Barcelona women play PSV Eindhoven for a place in the last 16 of the Champions League
- Benzema rescues a grey Madrid against ten
- Raul Garcia's red card complicated Athletic's life