Today’s Papers: Battle for Haaland in the offing as Rudiger and Kessie also on the agenda

Thursday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
Ferguson: Cristiano deserves a Ballon d'Or
- Sir Alex says the Portuguese deserves his sixth
- He's the all-time top international scorer
- Pochettino: "PSG can seduce Mbappe"
- Atletico want Onuachu from Genk
- Madrid Women win 5-0 in Women's Champions League
- Militao injured and a doubt for El Clasico
The Zero-Cost Clasico
- Madrid and Barcelona want Kessie and Rudiger
- Both are free agents this coming summer
- The former turned down €6.5m per year salary from Milan
- The latter was offered €12m by Chelsea
- Newcastle fans support the Saudi investment
- Hernandez threatened with prison
- La Liga postpone Madrid v Athletic and Granada v Atletico