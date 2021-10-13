Today’s Papers: Battle for Haaland in the offing as Rudiger and Kessie also on the agenda

Thursday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Ferguson: Cristiano deserves a Ballon d'Or Sir Alex says the Portuguese deserves his sixth

He's the all-time top international scorer

Pochettino: "PSG can seduce Mbappe"

Atletico want Onuachu from Genk

Madrid Women win 5-0 in Women's Champions League

Militao injured and a doubt for El Clasico

The Zero-Cost Clasico Madrid and Barcelona want Kessie and Rudiger

Both are free agents this coming summer

The former turned down €6.5m per year salary from Milan

The latter was offered €12m by Chelsea

Newcastle fans support the Saudi investment

Hernandez threatened with prison

La Liga postpone Madrid v Athletic and Granada v Atletico