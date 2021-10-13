Today’s Papers: Battle for Haaland in the offing as Rudiger and Kessie also on the agenda

Ferguson: Cristiano deserves a Ballon d'Or
  • Sir Alex says the Portuguese deserves his sixth
  • He's the all-time top international scorer
  • Pochettino: "PSG can seduce Mbappe"
  • Atletico want Onuachu from Genk
  • Madrid Women win 5-0 in Women's Champions League
  • Militao injured and a doubt for El Clasico
The Zero-Cost Clasico
  • Madrid and Barcelona want Kessie and Rudiger
  • Both are free agents this coming summer
  • The former turned down €6.5m per year salary from Milan
  • The latter was offered €12m by Chelsea
  • Newcastle fans support the Saudi investment
  • Hernandez threatened with prison
Auction for Haaland
  • City, Madrid, Bayern, PSG, Chelsea, Liverpool all want him
  • Barcelona trying to find a way to enter the battle
  • Mendes arrives in Barcelona to negotiate Fati's future
  • Bartomeu and his government defend themselves
  • Madrid v Athletic and Granada v Atletico postponed
