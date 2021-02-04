Today’s papers: Barcelona win epic duel at Granada while Hazard picks up another injury

Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
Knocked out again
- Hazard suffers another injury and won't return for three weeks at the very least
- Since arriving at Madrid he's been injured for 283 days and has missed 43 games
- Joao Felix positive for Covid-19, can't play against Celta
- Roger makes history: His goal in the 120th minute takes Levante to the semi-final for the first time
- Barcelona win an epic duel: They draw in injury time before winning it in extra time
- In an epic game, Barcelona win it in extra time after coming back from 2-0 down with four minutes to go
- With doubles from Alba and Griezmann, Barcelona didn't give up despite hitting the post three times
- Levante, to the semi-finals with a goal in the 120th minute
- Another injury for Hazard, out for four to six weeks