Today’s papers: Barcelona win epic duel at Granada while Hazard picks up another injury

Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

That's how you play in the Copa!
  • Kenedy and Soldado put Barcelona on the ropes
  • Griezmann, the star, took it to extra-time
  • Granada tied it in extra-time
  • De Jong and Alba killed it late on
  • Di Maria: "There are many options for Messi to come to PSG"
  • Koeman: "It's a lack of respect"
  • Roger qualify Levante in the 120th minute
  • Europe three steps away for two in-form teams
  • Hazard, down again, for between four and six weeks
  • Another injury for Real Madrid
  • Third injury for the Belgian this season
  • He's played 35 out of 79 games
  • Joao positive for Covid-19 alongside Hermoso and Carrasco
Knocked out again
  • Hazard suffers another injury and won't return for three weeks at the very least
  • Since arriving at Madrid he's been injured for 283 days and has missed 43 games
  • Joao Felix positive for Covid-19, can't play against Celta
  • Roger makes history: His goal in the 120th minute takes Levante to the semi-final for the first time
  • Barcelona win an epic duel: They draw in injury time before winning it in extra time
Heroic!
  • In an epic game, Barcelona win it in extra time after coming back from 2-0 down with four minutes to go
  • With doubles from Alba and Griezmann, Barcelona didn't give up despite hitting the post three times
  • Levante, to the semi-finals with a goal in the 120th minute
  • Another injury for Hazard, out for four to six weeks
