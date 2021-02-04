Today’s papers: Barcelona win epic duel at Granada while Hazard picks up another injury

Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Di Maria: "There are many options for Messi to come to PSG"

Koeman: "It's a lack of respect"

Europe three steps away for two in-form teams

Knocked out again Hazard suffers another injury and won't return for three weeks at the very least

Since arriving at Madrid he's been injured for 283 days and has missed 43 games

Joao Felix positive for Covid-19, can't play against Celta

Roger makes history: His goal in the 120th minute takes Levante to the semi-final for the first time

Barcelona win an epic duel: They draw in injury time before winning it in extra time