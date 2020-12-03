Today’s Papers: Barcelona take all 15 points, Zinedine Zidane in serious trouble and Sevilla lose 4-0 to Chelsea

Thursday’s headlines from Mundo Deportivo, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!

The full 15
  • Barcelona, with a fully-changed eleven, win easy in Budapest and become the only team to record five victories
  • Griezmann, Braithwaite and Dembele score and Barcelona will win their group if they keep Juventus scoreless in the final matchday
  • Zidane in danger
  • Elimination in the Champions League will mean that Zidane loses his job
  • Pochettino and Raul the alternatives
Countdown
  • The game against Borussia decides Zidane's future
  • The club wants to continue with the coach and hopes that when the injuries recover the team will improve
  • Pochettino and Raul waiting in the wings
  • Barcelona stroll it
  • Giroud scores a poker
  • Suarez returns to training
Festival of Champions
  • Barcelona secured their fifth consecutive win in the Champions League thanks to the attacking trident of Griezmann, Dembele and Braithwaite
  • Zidane's ultimatum
  • The coach is up to his neck in water with Pochettino and Raul waiting in the wings
  • Giroud scores a poker against Sevilla
  • Fine of €600 for Messi's tribute to Maradona
