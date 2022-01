Today’s Papers: Barcelona Femeni conquer the capital as Real Madrid rescue a point against Elche

By Alan Feehely

Monday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

Sport is marvellous Barcelona Femeni beat Atletico Madrid Femenino 7-0

They won the Supercopa de Espana Femenina

Atletico also welcomed a player back after cancer battle

Eder Militao rescues a point for Real Madrid against Elche

Frenkie de Jong earns Barcelona victory at Alaves

