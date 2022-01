By Alan Feehely

Sunday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona make Adama's signing official Quique Sanchez Flores speaks

"We're a country of rascals and tramps"

"And we see that in our football"

Endrick compared to Mbappe The Brazilian crack is linked to Barcelona and Madrid

"My style of play is similar to Mbappe"

Palmeiras' pearl is a fan of Vinicius Junior