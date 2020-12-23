Today’s Papers: Barcelona believe they can win La Liga while Lionel Messi surpasses Pele

Wednesday’s headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport – in English!

Atletico believe they can win La Liga And put pressure on Madrid

Hermoso and Llorente on target caps another exhibition from the league leaders

Hazard returns to Zidane's squad

Pedri is Messi's best teammate

Casillas returns to Madrid

Alvaro del Bosque's letter to his father

The world champion turns 70

"The European Super League would damage Spanish and European football"

644: The legend of Messi Messi overtakes Pele as the player with most goals for one club and leads Barcelona to a solid victory

The captain's connection with Pedri helped activate a team that looked much more fluid with three centre backs

Leaders safe thanks to goals from Hermoso and Llorente

Hazard and Isco return to a Madrid in search of their fifth consecutive victory