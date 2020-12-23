Today’s Papers: Barcelona believe they can win La Liga while Lionel Messi surpasses Pele

Wednesday’s headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport – in English!

Atletico believe they can win La Liga
  • And put pressure on Madrid
  • Hermoso and Llorente on target caps another exhibition from the league leaders
  • Hazard returns to Zidane's squad
  • Pedri is Messi's best teammate
  • Casillas returns to Madrid
  • Alvaro del Bosque's letter to his father
  • The world champion turns 70
  • "The European Super League would damage Spanish and European football"
644: The legend of Messi
  • Messi overtakes Pele as the player with most goals for one club and leads Barcelona to a solid victory
  • The captain's connection with Pedri helped activate a team that looked much more fluid with three centre backs
  • Leaders safe thanks to goals from Hermoso and Llorente
  • Hazard and Isco return to a Madrid in search of their fifth consecutive victory
Great reaction!
  • Barcelona win away from home to reawaken their dream of competing for the league title
  • Messi surpassed Pele's goalscoring record and formed an incredible pair with Pedri
  • Toni Freixa presents his campaign including his sporting director
  • Iker Casillas returns to Real Madrid
  • Atletico don't falter and pull away from Madrid
