Today’s Papers: Barcelona believe they can win La Liga while Lionel Messi surpasses Pele

Wednesday’s headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport – in English!
Atletico believe they can win La Liga
- And put pressure on Madrid
- Hermoso and Llorente on target caps another exhibition from the league leaders
- Hazard returns to Zidane's squad
- Pedri is Messi's best teammate
- Casillas returns to Madrid
- Alvaro del Bosque's letter to his father
- The world champion turns 70
- "The European Super League would damage Spanish and European football"
644: The legend of Messi
- Messi overtakes Pele as the player with most goals for one club and leads Barcelona to a solid victory
- The captain's connection with Pedri helped activate a team that looked much more fluid with three centre backs
- Leaders safe thanks to goals from Hermoso and Llorente
- Hazard and Isco return to a Madrid in search of their fifth consecutive victory
Great reaction!
- Barcelona win away from home to reawaken their dream of competing for the league title
- Messi surpassed Pele's goalscoring record and formed an incredible pair with Pedri
- Toni Freixa presents his campaign including his sporting director
- Iker Casillas returns to Real Madrid
- Atletico don't falter and pull away from Madrid