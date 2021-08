Today’s Papers: Barcelona announce that Lionel Messi has left the club

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!

Barcelona let Messi escape They don't accept La Liga's money

And so they lose the best player in their history

They blame economic and structural obstacles

Laporta will explain all today

Barcelona and Madrid rail against La Liga's deal

They both consider it to be illegal

"He won't continue" Barcelona announce Messi won't continue and blame La Liga

They also criticise Tebas' deal with CVC

Lucas Vazquez praises Ancelotti

Believes Madrid can compete with Bayern and Chelsea