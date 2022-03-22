Today’s Papers: Barcelona and Real Madrid respond to Sunday’s intense Clasico

Tuesday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.
Real Madrid take the defeat without drama
- They won't do anything until the end of the season
- Today there's another Clasico
- Barcelona Femeni play Madrid Femenino
- In the quarter-final of the Women's Champions League
Poisoned calendar
- Madrid still have some tough games
- They go to Sevilla and Atletico Madrid
- Barcelona have already played at both
- They'll play four games at the Santiago Bernabeu
- Barcelona play six at Camp Nou
- La Roja have new captains
- Jordi Alba, Koke, Cesar Azpilicueta and Alvaro Morata
A big party
- Barcelona's 4-0 win over Madrid inspired euphoria
- They celebrated on the pitch and in the dressing room
- They also celebrated in the plan
- Sergio Busquets got on the microphone
- Carlo Ancelotti is under pressure