Today’s Papers: Barcelona and Real Madrid respond to Sunday’s intense Clasico

Tuesday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

Real Madrid take the defeat without drama
  • They won't do anything until the end of the season
  • Today there's another Clasico
  • Barcelona Femeni play Madrid Femenino
  • In the quarter-final of the Women's Champions League
Poisoned calendar
  • Madrid still have some tough games
  • They go to Sevilla and Atletico Madrid
  • Barcelona have already played at both
  • They'll play four games at the Santiago Bernabeu
  • Barcelona play six at Camp Nou
  • La Roja have new captains
  • Jordi Alba, Koke, Cesar Azpilicueta and Alvaro Morata
  • Barcelona Femeni play Madrid Femenino
  • It's the quarter-final of the Women's Champions League
A big party
  • Barcelona's 4-0 win over Madrid inspired euphoria
  • They celebrated on the pitch and in the dressing room
  • They also celebrated in the plan
  • Sergio Busquets got on the microphone
  • Barcelona Femeni play Madrid Femenino
  • It's the quarter-final of the Champions League
  • Carlo Ancelotti is under pressure
Posted by