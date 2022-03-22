Today’s Papers: Barcelona and Real Madrid respond to Sunday’s intense Clasico

Tuesday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

Real Madrid take the defeat without drama They won't do anything until the end of the season

Today there's another Clasico

Poisoned calendar Madrid still have some tough games

They go to Sevilla and Atletico Madrid

Barcelona have already played at both

They'll play four games at the Santiago Bernabeu

Barcelona play six at Camp Nou

La Roja have new captains

Jordi Alba, Koke, Cesar Azpilicueta and Alvaro Morata

Barcelona Femeni play Madrid Femenino

It's the quarter-final of the Women's Champions League