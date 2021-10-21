Today’s Papers: Barcelona and Real Madrid ready to do battle in Sunday’s El Clasico

Friday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
Alaba, Barcelona's nemesis
- The Austrian is three for three against Barcelona
- El Clasico just two days away
- Betis draw 1-1 with Leverkusen
- La Real beat Sturm Graz 1-0
Benzema won't go to prison for sex-tape
- Five-year suspended sentence has become ten months
- Osasuna face Granada
- Laporta backs Fati to score in El Clasico
- Betis draw 1-1 with Leverkusen
- La Real beat Sturm Graz 1-0
Fati heart is at Barcelona
- Fati looked happy with his family
- He was celebrating renewing with Barcelona to 2027
- Re-iterated he always wanted to stay at Camp Nou
- Promised to give everything in El Clasico
- Arsenal sign a four-year-old
- Alba a doubt for El Clasico
- Barcelona squad have dinner ahead of game
- Valverde is Carletto's secret weapon
- La Real beat Sturm Graz 1-0
- Betis draw 1-1 with Leverkusen