Today’s Papers: Barcelona and Real Madrid ready to do battle in Sunday’s El Clasico

Friday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Alaba, Barcelona's nemesis
  • The Austrian is three for three against Barcelona
  • El Clasico just two days away
  • Betis draw 1-1 with Leverkusen
  • La Real beat Sturm Graz 1-0
Benzema won't go to prison for sex-tape
  • Five-year suspended sentence has become ten months
  • Osasuna face Granada
  • Laporta backs Fati to score in El Clasico
  • Betis draw 1-1 with Leverkusen
  • La Real beat Sturm Graz 1-0
Fati heart is at Barcelona
  • Fati looked happy with his family
  • He was celebrating renewing with Barcelona to 2027
  • Re-iterated he always wanted to stay at Camp Nou
  • Promised to give everything in El Clasico
  • Arsenal sign a four-year-old
  • Alba a doubt for El Clasico
  • Barcelona squad have dinner ahead of game
  • Valverde is Carletto's secret weapon
  • La Real beat Sturm Graz 1-0
  • Betis draw 1-1 with Leverkusen
Posted by