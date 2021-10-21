Today’s Papers: Barcelona and Real Madrid ready to do battle in Sunday’s El Clasico

Friday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Alaba, Barcelona's nemesis The Austrian is three for three against Barcelona

El Clasico just two days away

Betis draw 1-1 with Leverkusen

La Real beat Sturm Graz 1-0

Benzema won't go to prison for sex-tape Five-year suspended sentence has become ten months

Osasuna face Granada

Laporta backs Fati to score in El Clasico

