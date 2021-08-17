Today’s papers: Bale recovers his smile, Benzema targets Pichichi, Coutinho could be traded for Aubameyang

Friday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!
The smile is back
- Bale is loving life under Ancelotti
- The coach loves his positive attitude
- He's changed, they assure at Valdebebas
- Carletto knows how to manage him
- This is how Laporta will save the match ball
- Cristiano goes on the attack
Pichichi and a contract renewal
- Benzema's contract ends in 2022
- But it's verbally agreed he'll stay to 2023
- He wants to thank the club by winning the Pichichi
- With Messi gone from La Liga, he has a great chance
- Cristiano shoots down rumours of a Madrid return
- Coutinho proving to be an enigma
Trade: Coutinho for Aubameyang
- Barcelona is trying to do the trade with Arsenal
- Barcelona want to lower Coutinho's salary, to no success
- The experienced Aubameyang would help Barcelona's attack
- Madrid turn down Cristiano, he breaks his silence
- Messi recovers his smile at PSG
- The Umtiti situation turns bitter
- Bojan begins Japanese adventure