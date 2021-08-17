Today’s papers: Bale recovers his smile, Benzema targets Pichichi, Coutinho could be traded for Aubameyang

Friday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!

The smile is back
  • Bale is loving life under Ancelotti
  • The coach loves his positive attitude
  • He's changed, they assure at Valdebebas
  • Carletto knows how to manage him
  • This is how Laporta will save the match ball
  • Cristiano goes on the attack
Pichichi and a contract renewal
  • Benzema's contract ends in 2022
  • But it's verbally agreed he'll stay to 2023
  • He wants to thank the club by winning the Pichichi
  • With Messi gone from La Liga, he has a great chance
  • Cristiano shoots down rumours of a Madrid return
  • Coutinho proving to be an enigma
Trade: Coutinho for Aubameyang
  • Barcelona is trying to do the trade with Arsenal
  • Barcelona want to lower Coutinho's salary, to no success
  • The experienced Aubameyang would help Barcelona's attack
  • Madrid turn down Cristiano, he breaks his silence
  • Messi recovers his smile at PSG
  • The Umtiti situation turns bitter
  • Bojan begins Japanese adventure
