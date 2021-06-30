Today’s Papers: Azpilicueta full of enthusiasm with La Roja, Messi and Ramos become free agents, Laporta optimistic that Messi will stay at Barcelona

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!
Azpilicueta: "We've enthusiasm for more"
- "This group has a real vitality and we've demonstrated it"
- "Luis Enrique is the leader; he's laid the path to follow"
- More goals than ever
- Nacho, 20 years at Real Madrid
- A product of La Fabrica, he arrived in 2001
- He's spent ten years in the first team
Two cracks walk free
- Messi leaves Barcelona, although the club believe he'll renew after the Copa America
- Ramos also leaves Madrid on a free although his future is unclear
- Ferran Torres: "Guardiola taught me how to be a nine"
- La Liga 2021/22 is already here
- El Clasico is in October and March
- The Madrid derbies are in December and May
"Calm down about Messi"
- Laporta is calm about Messi's renewal, although it's not closed yet
- From today, Messi is no longer a Barcelona player, but the club are optimistic it will only be for a matter of days
- Barcelona begin La Liga against Real Sociedad at Camp Nou
