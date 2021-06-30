Today’s Papers: Azpilicueta full of enthusiasm with La Roja, Messi and Ramos become free agents, Laporta optimistic that Messi will stay at Barcelona

Azpilicueta: "We've enthusiasm for more"
  • "This group has a real vitality and we've demonstrated it"
  • "Luis Enrique is the leader; he's laid the path to follow"
  • More goals than ever
  • Nacho, 20 years at Real Madrid
  • A product of La Fabrica, he arrived in 2001
  • He's spent ten years in the first team
Two cracks walk free
  • Messi leaves Barcelona, although the club believe he'll renew after the Copa America
  • Ramos also leaves Madrid on a free although his future is unclear
  • Ferran Torres: "Guardiola taught me how to be a nine"
  • La Liga 2021/22 is already here
  • El Clasico is in October and March
  • The Madrid derbies are in December and May
"Calm down about Messi"
  • Laporta is calm about Messi's renewal, although it's not closed yet
  • From today, Messi is no longer a Barcelona player, but the club are optimistic it will only be for a matter of days
  • Barcelona begin La Liga against Real Sociedad at Camp Nou
