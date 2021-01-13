Today’s Papers: Atletico winter champions, Barcelona hungry for titles and Garcia deal imminent

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport – in English!
Winter champions
- Goals from Correa and Saul heat up Atletico and freeze Sevilla on the coldest of nights
- Champion numbers: 41 points from a possible 48 and six clean sheets in 16 games
- First title in play
- Simeone chosen the best coach of the decade
- Jovic to return on loan to Eintracht until June and without an option to buy
- Two goals in 1,014 minutes from 32 games
- Abelardo returns to Alaves
- El Pitu, who was already there for two years previously, replaces Machin
Hungry for a title
- Barcelona are going for everything and have a team capable of beating La Real and arriving at the first final of the season
- Messi is leading the Pichichi race, a title he's won 14 times
- The leader doesn't loosen their grip on the title but increases their advantage
- Laporta squeezes that they don't postpone the election
- Barcelona search for passage to the great final
OK, Eric
- The centre-back is coming
- City reduce his price to €5m, to be paid next season, with variables
- The footballer, a request of Koeman, has already agreed to the move, and all the presidential candidates accept the move
- Supercopa Koeman
- Barcelona in form coming up against struggling La Real could lead the way to the first title of Ronald's era
- Goals from Correa and Saul reinforce Atletico's lead