Today’s Papers: Atletico winter champions, Barcelona hungry for titles and Garcia deal imminent

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport – in English!

Winter champions Goals from Correa and Saul heat up Atletico and freeze Sevilla on the coldest of nights

Champion numbers: 41 points from a possible 48 and six clean sheets in 16 games

First title in play

Simeone chosen the best coach of the decade

Jovic to return on loan to Eintracht until June and without an option to buy

Two goals in 1,014 minutes from 32 games

Abelardo returns to Alaves

El Pitu, who was already there for two years previously, replaces Machin

Hungry for a title Barcelona are going for everything and have a team capable of beating La Real and arriving at the first final of the season

Messi is leading the Pichichi race, a title he's won 14 times

The leader doesn't loosen their grip on the title but increases their advantage

Laporta squeezes that they don't postpone the election

Barcelona search for passage to the great final