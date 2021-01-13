Today’s Papers: Atletico winter champions, Barcelona hungry for titles and Garcia deal imminent

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport – in English!

Winter champions
  • Goals from Correa and Saul heat up Atletico and freeze Sevilla on the coldest of nights
  • Champion numbers: 41 points from a possible 48 and six clean sheets in 16 games
  • First title in play
  • Simeone chosen the best coach of the decade
  • Jovic to return on loan to Eintracht until June and without an option to buy
  • Two goals in 1,014 minutes from 32 games
  • Abelardo returns to Alaves
  • El Pitu, who was already there for two years previously, replaces Machin
 
Hungry for a title
  • Barcelona are going for everything and have a team capable of beating La Real and arriving at the first final of the season
  • Messi is leading the Pichichi race, a title he's won 14 times
  • The leader doesn't loosen their grip on the title but increases their advantage
  • Laporta squeezes that they don't postpone the election
  • Barcelona search for passage to the great final
OK, Eric
  • The centre-back is coming
  • City reduce his price to €5m, to be paid next season, with variables
  • The footballer, a request of Koeman, has already agreed to the move, and all the presidential candidates accept the move
  • Supercopa Koeman
  • Barcelona in form coming up against struggling La Real could lead the way to the first title of Ronald's era
  • Goals from Correa and Saul reinforce Atletico's lead
