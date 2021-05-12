Today’s Papers: Atletico suffer but win and are now two steps from the title, Barcelona look to bring in Aguero this summer

If they didn't suffer it wouldn't be Atleti
  • The leader, with trouble, took another step toward the title
  • Dominated the first half after a great start
  • Resisted La Real after they got a goal back
  • Fans return to the stands
  • But for now only for regions in phase one
  • No more space for Madrid
  • They have to beat Granada to stay in the fight
  • Mateu to referee the Champions League final in Porto
  • UEFA open investigation into Barcelona, Madrid and Juventus
Two steps from the title
  • Atletico steamroll La Real at the beginning and struggle a little at the end
  • But now they have La Liga in their hands
  • Simeone: "The suffering was necessary"
  • They could become champion on Sunday if Madrid lose at Granada
  • The public return for football and basketball
  • Depleted and without backups
  • Madrid with three defenders go to Granada
  • They'll fight against a team with nothing to lose
Kun, yes
  • Barcelona look at the idea of signing Aguero favourably
  • He'd come for free and wants to play with his friend Messi
  • The Argentine's arrival wouldn't prevent Memphis, also free, from coming too
  • Summit between Laporta and Koeman
  • The president had a meeting with the coach to discuss Koeman's recent errors
  • Atletico don't err
  • They take the leadership and go four points clear of Barcelona and five clear of Real
  • Madrid visit Granada with problems
  • Marcelo left out of the squad for technical reasons, the sixth defender out
