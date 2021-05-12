Today’s Papers: Atletico suffer but win and are now two steps from the title, Barcelona look to bring in Aguero this summer

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
If they didn't suffer it wouldn't be Atleti
- The leader, with trouble, took another step toward the title
- Dominated the first half after a great start
- Resisted La Real after they got a goal back
- Fans return to the stands
- But for now only for regions in phase one
- No more space for Madrid
- They have to beat Granada to stay in the fight
- Mateu to referee the Champions League final in Porto
- UEFA open investigation into Barcelona, Madrid and Juventus
Two steps from the title
- Atletico steamroll La Real at the beginning and struggle a little at the end
- But now they have La Liga in their hands
- Simeone: "The suffering was necessary"
- They could become champion on Sunday if Madrid lose at Granada
- The public return for football and basketball
- Depleted and without backups
- Madrid with three defenders go to Granada
- They'll fight against a team with nothing to lose
Kun, yes
- Barcelona look at the idea of signing Aguero favourably
- He'd come for free and wants to play with his friend Messi
- The Argentine's arrival wouldn't prevent Memphis, also free, from coming too
- Summit between Laporta and Koeman
- The president had a meeting with the coach to discuss Koeman's recent errors
- Atletico don't err
- They take the leadership and go four points clear of Barcelona and five clear of Real
- Madrid visit Granada with problems
- Marcelo left out of the squad for technical reasons, the sixth defender out