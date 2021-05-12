Today’s Papers: Atletico suffer but win and are now two steps from the title, Barcelona look to bring in Aguero this summer

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

If they didn't suffer it wouldn't be Atleti The leader, with trouble, took another step toward the title

Dominated the first half after a great start

Resisted La Real after they got a goal back

Fans return to the stands

But for now only for regions in phase one

No more space for Madrid

They have to beat Granada to stay in the fight

Mateu to referee the Champions League final in Porto

UEFA open investigation into Barcelona, Madrid and Juventus

Two steps from the title Atletico steamroll La Real at the beginning and struggle a little at the end

But now they have La Liga in their hands

Simeone: "The suffering was necessary"

They could become champion on Sunday if Madrid lose at Granada

The public return for football and basketball

Depleted and without backups

Madrid with three defenders go to Granada

They'll fight against a team with nothing to lose