Today’s Papers: Atletico putting everything into La Liga while Laporta is full of ambition

- Atletico, inferior to Chelsea, know what awaits them
- Gentle and inoffensive, Atleti were far from a remontada
- Ziyech and Emerson finish off Los Rojiblancos
- Suarez was angry and Savic saw red
- Lucas Vazquez far from Madrid deal
- His agent's last meeting with the club saw different stances
- He's already studying other offers
- Granada in search of more glory
- Villarreal don't want any more scares
- President 'in extremis'
- Messi was present as Laporta's inaugurated
- Optimistic speech with a wink for Koeman
- Sevilla enjoy their game in hand and strengthen fourth spot
Funeral in London
- Much-superior Chelsea gave Atletico no chance
- Ziyech and Emerson scored
- Savic sent off
- Simeone: "The best game Joao has played since arriving"
- Tomorrow, Champions League draw
- Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Dortmund, Chelsea and Liverpool possible rivals for Madrid
- Laporta starts his term with a wink to Messi
- "If Camp Nou was full, Leo, you couldn't leave"
- The government forbid fans in the Copa del Rey finals
- Minister for Health fells Rubiales' plans
- "It's not the time"
- Stand-off between Madrid and Belgium on Hazard
- The club don't want him to undergo operation
- His country, yes
- The player is undecided
Ambition!
- Laporta assumes the Barcelona presidency with an optimistic and emotional speech
- "The important thing is that Barcelona returns to being an economically sustainable club and we have a plan to do it"
- "This year we have to go for the Copa and La Liga, Ronald, and you already know you have the new board's support"
- "I'm here to convince Leo to stay. I hold you in high regard and Barcelona loves you very much"
- Ter Stegen, the other hero of the streak
- Atletico falls and Suarez is angry with Simeone
- Bayern through to the quarters playing at half-speed