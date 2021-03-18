Today’s Papers: Atletico putting everything into La Liga while Laporta is full of ambition

Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!

Everything on La Liga Atletico, inferior to Chelsea, know what awaits them

Gentle and inoffensive, Atleti were far from a remontada

Ziyech and Emerson finish off Los Rojiblancos

Suarez was angry and Savic saw red

Lucas Vazquez far from Madrid deal

His agent's last meeting with the club saw different stances

He's already studying other offers

Granada in search of more glory

Villarreal don't want any more scares

President 'in extremis'

Messi was present as Laporta's inaugurated

Optimistic speech with a wink for Koeman

Sevilla enjoy their game in hand and strengthen fourth spot

Funeral in London Much-superior Chelsea gave Atletico no chance

Ziyech and Emerson scored

Savic sent off

Simeone: "The best game Joao has played since arriving"

Tomorrow, Champions League draw

Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Dortmund, Chelsea and Liverpool possible rivals for Madrid

Laporta starts his term with a wink to Messi

"If Camp Nou was full, Leo, you couldn't leave"

The government forbid fans in the Copa del Rey finals

Minister for Health fells Rubiales' plans

"It's not the time"

Stand-off between Madrid and Belgium on Hazard

The club don't want him to undergo operation

His country, yes

The player is undecided