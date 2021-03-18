Today’s Papers: Atletico putting everything into La Liga while Laporta is full of ambition

Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!

Everything on La Liga
  • Atletico, inferior to Chelsea, know what awaits them
  • Gentle and inoffensive, Atleti were far from a remontada
  • Ziyech and Emerson finish off Los Rojiblancos
  • Suarez was angry and Savic saw red
  • Lucas Vazquez far from Madrid deal
  • His agent's last meeting with the club saw different stances
  • He's already studying other offers
  • Granada in search of more glory
  • Villarreal don't want any more scares
  • President 'in extremis'
  • Messi was present as Laporta's inaugurated
  • Optimistic speech with a wink for Koeman
  • Sevilla enjoy their game in hand and strengthen fourth spot
Funeral in London
  • Much-superior Chelsea gave Atletico no chance
  • Ziyech and Emerson scored
  • Savic sent off
  • Simeone: "The best game Joao has played since arriving"
  • Tomorrow, Champions League draw
  • Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Dortmund, Chelsea and Liverpool possible rivals for Madrid
  • Laporta starts his term with a wink to Messi
  • "If Camp Nou was full, Leo, you couldn't leave"
  • The government forbid fans in the Copa del Rey finals
  • Minister for Health fells Rubiales' plans
  • "It's not the time"
  • Stand-off between Madrid and Belgium on Hazard
  • The club don't want him to undergo operation
  • His country, yes
  • The player is undecided
Ambition!
  • Laporta assumes the Barcelona presidency with an optimistic and emotional speech
  • "The important thing is that Barcelona returns to being an economically sustainable club and we have a plan to do it"
  • "This year we have to go for the Copa and La Liga, Ronald, and you already know you have the new board's support"
  • "I'm here to convince Leo to stay. I hold you in high regard and Barcelona loves you very much"
  • Ter Stegen, the other hero of the streak
  • Atletico falls and Suarez is angry with Simeone
  • Bayern through to the quarters playing at half-speed
Posted by