Today’s Papers: Atletico mount incredible comeback at Milan while Madrid humbled by Sheriff

Defeat and victory
  • Madrid lose an incredible game against Sheriff
  • Atletico score two late goals to beat Milan at San Siro
  • Messi defeats Guardiola with a golazo
  • Mir integral to Sevilla against Wolfsburg
  • Barcelona to be put to the test in Lisbon
  • Villarreal take on United
