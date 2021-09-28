Today’s Papers: Atletico mount incredible comeback at Milan while Madrid humbled by Sheriff

Wednesday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
Defeat and victory
- Madrid lose an incredible game against Sheriff
- Atletico score two late goals to beat Milan at San Siro
- Messi defeats Guardiola with a golazo
- Mir integral to Sevilla against Wolfsburg
- Barcelona to be put to the test in Lisbon
- Villarreal take on United
The sheriff imposes his law
- The Moldovan side beat an overconfident Madrid
- Madrid had 31 shots but needed a penalty to score
- Atletico come from behind to beat Milan
- Messi defeats Guardiola
- Mir to be key for Sevilla against Wolfsburg
- Villarreal face United
- Barcelona face Benfica in the stadium of the 8-2