Today’s Papers: Atletico Madrid welcome Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United to the Wanda Metropolitano

Wednesday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

For dreams we have the Metropolitano
  • Atletico Madrid host Manchester United
  • The Champions League loves Joao Felix
  • They return to the Spanish capital
  • Atletico want to show Europe what they can do
  • Cristiano Ronaldo, Atletico's old foe, is back in Madrid
  • Villarreal deserved more
  • Parejo equalised after Juventus had taken the lead
Barcelona want them
  • Frank Kessie and Cesar Azpilicueta
  • Azpilicueta ready to sign a commitment
  • Kessie interested but doesn't want an auction
