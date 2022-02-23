Today’s Papers: Atletico Madrid welcome Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United to the Wanda Metropolitano

Wednesday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.
For dreams we have the Metropolitano
- Atletico Madrid host Manchester United
- The Champions League loves Joao Felix
- They return to the Spanish capital
- Atletico want to show Europe what they can do
- Cristiano Ronaldo, Atletico's old foe, is back in Madrid
- Villarreal deserved more
- Parejo equalised after Juventus had taken the lead
Cockfight
- Atletico, led by Joao Felix, welcome United
- Cristiano will pose a serious threat back in Madrid
- Simeone reveals he wants the spirit of Pamplona
- The Yellow Submarine is afloat
- Villarreal fight back after going behind early
- They're drawing 1-1 with Juventus