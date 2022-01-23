Today’s Papers: Atletico Madrid show fighting spirit as the Supercopa de Espana Femenina draws close

Sunday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.
Superfinal
- The final of the Supercopa de Espana Femenina
- Barcelona and Atletico face off at Las Rozas
- Alexia Putellas faces off against Deyna Castellanos
- Atletico produce memorable performance
- They come back to beat Valencia
- Goals came from Correa and Hermoso
- In tribute to Gento
This is the champion
- Atletico were losing 2-0
- But Hermoso completed a 3-2 comeback in the 93rd minute
- The Wanda went crazy
- Simeone: "The team left its soul on the pitch"
- Felix, substituted, didn't celebrate with his teammates
- Hazard to start against Elche
- He'll play beside Vinicius and Benzema
- Boye a doubt for the visitors
- Barcelona are without excuses in Mendizorroza
Xavi asks for more signings
- "It's clear what we need"
- "Nothing has changed [with Dembele]"
- "He's knows the situation and he has to decide"
- Barcelona go to Alaves keen to return to the top four
- Araujo's renewal is coming along nicely
- Barcelona play Atletico in the Supercopa Femenina
- Atletico come from behind to beat Valencia
- Courtois, Benzema and Militao return for Madrid
- They play Elche
- Final decision for Ansu
- There'll be a meeting today to decide on operation