Today’s Papers: Atletico Madrid show fighting spirit as the Supercopa de Espana Femenina draws close

Sunday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

Superfinal The final of the Supercopa de Espana Femenina

Barcelona and Atletico face off at Las Rozas

Alexia Putellas faces off against Deyna Castellanos

Atletico produce memorable performance

They come back to beat Valencia

Goals came from Correa and Hermoso

In tribute to Gento

This is the champion Atletico were losing 2-0

But Hermoso completed a 3-2 comeback in the 93rd minute

The Wanda went crazy

Simeone: "The team left its soul on the pitch"

Felix, substituted, didn't celebrate with his teammates

Hazard to start against Elche

He'll play beside Vinicius and Benzema

Boye a doubt for the visitors

Barcelona are without excuses in Mendizorroza