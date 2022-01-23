Today’s Papers: Atletico Madrid show fighting spirit as the Supercopa de Espana Femenina draws close

Sunday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

Superfinal
  • The final of the Supercopa de Espana Femenina
  • Barcelona and Atletico face off at Las Rozas
  • Alexia Putellas faces off against Deyna Castellanos
  • Atletico produce memorable performance
  • They come back to beat Valencia
  • Goals came from Correa and Hermoso
  • In tribute to Gento
This is the champion
  • Atletico were losing 2-0
  • But Hermoso completed a 3-2 comeback in the 93rd minute
  • The Wanda went crazy
  • Simeone: "The team left its soul on the pitch"
  • Felix, substituted, didn't celebrate with his teammates
  • Hazard to start against Elche
  • He'll play beside Vinicius and Benzema
  • Boye a doubt for the visitors
  • Barcelona are without excuses in Mendizorroza
Xavi asks for more signings
  • "It's clear what we need"
  • "Nothing has changed [with Dembele]"
  • "He's knows the situation and he has to decide"
  • Barcelona go to Alaves keen to return to the top four
  • Araujo's renewal is coming along nicely
  • Barcelona play Atletico in the Supercopa Femenina
  • Atletico come from behind to beat Valencia
  • Courtois, Benzema and Militao return for Madrid
  • They play Elche
  • Final decision for Ansu
  • There'll be a meeting today to decide on operation
