Saturday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Samba for El Derbi Vinicius faces off against Cunha

The two Brazilians lead the line

Neither Benzema nor Suarez are available

Atletico haven't won at Madrid for ten games

"We are a winning team" Cerezo is optimistic ahead of El Derbi

He's the president with the most games for Atletico

"This team grows in the face of adversity"

Benzema and Suarez unlikely to be fit