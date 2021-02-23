Today’s Papers: Atletico Madrid prepare comeback while Barcelona beginning to believe

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport – in English!

They have to turn it around Giroud's golazo makes it advantage Chelsea

Real Madrid: The Champions League begins now

Kroos leads a Madrid team hit by injuries

Barcelona must beat Elche to retain hope in La Liga

Koeman believes they can The coach, confident Barcelona have a chance in La Liga and the Copa del Rey, asks for the help of his veterans

A golazo puts pressure on Atletico to mount a comeback

Los Blancos to survive