Today’s Papers: Atletico Madrid prepare comeback while Barcelona beginning to believe

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport – in English!

They have to turn it around
  • Giroud's golazo makes it advantage Chelsea
  • Real Madrid: The Champions League begins now
  • Kroos leads a Madrid team hit by injuries
  • Barcelona must beat Elche to retain hope in La Liga
Koeman believes they can
  • The coach, confident Barcelona have a chance in La Liga and the Copa del Rey, asks for the help of his veterans
  • A golazo puts pressure on Atletico to mount a comeback
  • Los Blancos to survive
"We can"
  • Koeman asks for the help of his captains and implores Barcelona to not throw in the towel
