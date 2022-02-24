Today’s Papers: Atletico Madrid draw with Manchester United as Barcelona go to Napoli

Thursday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

A small prize for a very good Atletico
  • Atletico Madrid play well and draw with Manchester United
  • But now they have to go to Old Trafford
  • Joao Felix put Los Rojiblancos ahead
  • United equalised ten minutes from time
  • Sime Vrsaljko and Antoine Griezmann both struck the post
  • Sevilla go to Croatia in the Europa League
  • Real Sociedad welcome Leipzig to San Sebastian
  • Real Betis host Zenit St. Petersburg in Andalusia
  • Barcelona travel to Napoli
  • Real Madrid prepare for a key point in their season
This is the way
  • Anthony Elanga's goal earns Manchester United a point
  • But Atletico Madrid were the far superior side in a 1-1 draw
  • Joao Felix scored a golazo and was superb throughout
  • Europe or nothing
  • Barcelona are obligated to win at Napoli
  • Otherwise they're out of the Europa League
  • Xavi Hernandez has Gerard Pique back
  • Real Sociedad play Leipzig
  • Sevilla face Dinamo Zagreb
  • Real Betis host Zenit St. Petersburg
  • Benfica draw 2-2 with Ajax in Lisbon
  • Vinicius Junior has Paris Saint-Germain in his sights
  • He wants to recover the poor image he showed in France
  • His goal against Deportivo Alaves has steadied his nerves
Only victory
  • Barcelona travel to Napoli
  • They'll hope to prove they can score goals again
  • Xavi Hernandez welcomes back Gerard Pique
  • The game will be played at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
  • Xavi has said it's going to be a battle for the ball
  • Atletico Madrid draw with Manchester United
  • It'll be decided at Old Trafford
  • Anthony Elanga equalised Joao Felix's opener
  • Kylian Mbappe could stay at Paris Saint-Germain
  • El Clasico will take place on March 20th
  • Real Betis host Zenit St. Petersburg
  • Sevilla travel to Dinamo Zagreb
  • Real Sociedad face Leipzig
