Today’s Papers: Atletico Madrid draw with Manchester United as Barcelona go to Napoli

Thursday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

A small prize for a very good Atletico Atletico Madrid play well and draw with Manchester United

But now they have to go to Old Trafford

Joao Felix put Los Rojiblancos ahead

United equalised ten minutes from time

Sime Vrsaljko and Antoine Griezmann both struck the post

Sevilla go to Croatia in the Europa League

Real Sociedad welcome Leipzig to San Sebastian

Real Betis host Zenit St. Petersburg in Andalusia

Barcelona travel to Napoli

Real Madrid prepare for a key point in their season

This is the way Anthony Elanga's goal earns Manchester United a point

But Atletico Madrid were the far superior side in a 1-1 draw

Joao Felix scored a golazo and was superb throughout

Europe or nothing

Barcelona are obligated to win at Napoli

Otherwise they're out of the Europa League

Xavi Hernandez has Gerard Pique back

Real Sociedad play Leipzig

Sevilla face Dinamo Zagreb

Real Betis host Zenit St. Petersburg

Benfica draw 2-2 with Ajax in Lisbon

Vinicius Junior has Paris Saint-Germain in his sights

He wants to recover the poor image he showed in France

His goal against Deportivo Alaves has steadied his nerves