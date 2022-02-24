Today’s Papers: Atletico Madrid draw with Manchester United as Barcelona go to Napoli

Thursday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.
A small prize for a very good Atletico
- Atletico Madrid play well and draw with Manchester United
- But now they have to go to Old Trafford
- Joao Felix put Los Rojiblancos ahead
- United equalised ten minutes from time
- Sime Vrsaljko and Antoine Griezmann both struck the post
- Sevilla go to Croatia in the Europa League
- Real Sociedad welcome Leipzig to San Sebastian
- Real Betis host Zenit St. Petersburg in Andalusia
- Barcelona travel to Napoli
- Real Madrid prepare for a key point in their season
- Europe or nothing
- Barcelona are obligated to win at Napoli
- Otherwise they're out of the Europa League
- Xavi Hernandez has Gerard Pique back
- Real Sociedad play Leipzig
- Sevilla face Dinamo Zagreb
- Real Betis host Zenit St. Petersburg
- Benfica draw 2-2 with Ajax in Lisbon
- Vinicius Junior has Paris Saint-Germain in his sights
- He wants to recover the poor image he showed in France
- His goal against Deportivo Alaves has steadied his nerves
- Kylian Mbappe could stay at Paris Saint-Germain
- El Clasico will take place on March 20th
