Today’s Papers: Atletico look to extend their lead, all eyes on Mbappe, Barcelona prepare for the impossible

Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

The leader plays for the advantage
  • The fight for the league title continues, with Atletico having the chance to extend their lead over Barcelona and Madrid
  • Courtois' Madrid: He's played every game in La Liga this season and is proving more and more decisive
  • Athletic come to the Wanda Metropolitano to lock horns with a team that's three games without victory there
  • Simeone: "The referees are capable of living with criticism"
  • A heroic Sevilla shocked by Haaland
  • The Norwegian scores another brace
  • En-Nesyri responds with one of his own, but it wasn't enough
  • Controversy over the use of VAR
  • Don't let it be said you didn't try
  • Barcelona search for a historic comeback
  • Laporta travels with the squad
  • Neymar misses out
  • The eternal example of Carlos Matallanas
All eyes on Mbappe
  • The Frenchman, with Madrid thinking of him, is in search for a tilt at the Champions League by beating Barcelona after his exhibition at the Camp Nou
  • Koeman: "Nothing is impossible"
  • Carlos Matallanas, symbol of the fight against ALS, dies
  • Atleti look to extend their advantage: Simeone's men play their game in hand against a much-improved Athletic
  • Sevilla die on their feet: Haaland scores a double but the Andalusians fight back with a great reaction
"Nothing is impossible"
  • Koeman, aware of the challenge facing them to come back against PSG, isn't giving up and sent a message to the squad
  • In form but without Araujo and Pique, Barcelona will look to achieve a historic victory against a PSG team without Neymar
  • Laporta hugs Messi: The new president travels with the squad to Paris to show his support
  • Haaland sinks Sevilla and Juventus are eliminated
  • The Norwegian scores a brace and they win on aggregate
  • The leader play their game in hand while looking to increase their advantage at the top of the table
Posted by