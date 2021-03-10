Today’s Papers: Atletico look to extend their lead, all eyes on Mbappe, Barcelona prepare for the impossible

Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

The leader plays for the advantage The fight for the league title continues, with Atletico having the chance to extend their lead over Barcelona and Madrid

Courtois' Madrid: He's played every game in La Liga this season and is proving more and more decisive

Athletic come to the Wanda Metropolitano to lock horns with a team that's three games without victory there

Simeone: "The referees are capable of living with criticism"

A heroic Sevilla shocked by Haaland

The Norwegian scores another brace

En-Nesyri responds with one of his own, but it wasn't enough

Controversy over the use of VAR

Don't let it be said you didn't try

Barcelona search for a historic comeback

Laporta travels with the squad

Neymar misses out

The eternal example of Carlos Matallanas

All eyes on Mbappe The Frenchman, with Madrid thinking of him, is in search for a tilt at the Champions League by beating Barcelona after his exhibition at the Camp Nou

Koeman: "Nothing is impossible"

Carlos Matallanas, symbol of the fight against ALS, dies

Atleti look to extend their advantage: Simeone's men play their game in hand against a much-improved Athletic

Sevilla die on their feet: Haaland scores a double but the Andalusians fight back with a great reaction