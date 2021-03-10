Today’s Papers: Atletico look to extend their lead, all eyes on Mbappe, Barcelona prepare for the impossible

Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
The leader plays for the advantage
- The fight for the league title continues, with Atletico having the chance to extend their lead over Barcelona and Madrid
- Courtois' Madrid: He's played every game in La Liga this season and is proving more and more decisive
- Athletic come to the Wanda Metropolitano to lock horns with a team that's three games without victory there
- Simeone: "The referees are capable of living with criticism"
- A heroic Sevilla shocked by Haaland
- The Norwegian scores another brace
- En-Nesyri responds with one of his own, but it wasn't enough
- Controversy over the use of VAR
- Don't let it be said you didn't try
- Barcelona search for a historic comeback
- Laporta travels with the squad
- Neymar misses out
- The eternal example of Carlos Matallanas
