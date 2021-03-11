Today’s Papers: Atletico increase lead at the top of La Liga while Barcelona fail with honour

Spanish football headlines for Thursday 11 March from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Six and eight points clear Atletico comeback and pull ahead of the pack

Muniain opened the scoring for Athletic

Llorente equalised just before half-time

Suarez scored the winner with a penalty

Atletico level on games played with Barcelona and Madrid

Immobile receives the Golden Boot

Women's football: Barcelona breeze through to the quarters

Atletico won't be there

Emery's 101st night in the Europa League

Granada face another plague of injuries

Asensio at a crossroads and needs to resolve doubts

Keylor stops Barcelona

He stops Messi's penalty before the break

Mbappe seals qualification

Barcelona haven't fallen in the last 16 since 2007

Liverpool qualify with authority

With pride, not enough Mbappe and Keylor stop a much superior Barcelona

The Frenchman scores again

Keylor saved Messi's penalty and PSG

Barcelona out at the last 16 for the first time since 2007

