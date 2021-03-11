Today’s Papers: Atletico increase lead at the top of La Liga while Barcelona fail with honour

Spanish football headlines for Thursday 11 March from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
Six and eight points clear
- Atletico comeback and pull ahead of the pack
- Muniain opened the scoring for Athletic
- Llorente equalised just before half-time
- Suarez scored the winner with a penalty
- Atletico level on games played with Barcelona and Madrid
- Immobile receives the Golden Boot
- Women's football: Barcelona breeze through to the quarters
- Atletico won't be there
- Emery's 101st night in the Europa League
- Granada face another plague of injuries
- Asensio at a crossroads and needs to resolve doubts
- Keylor stops Barcelona
- He stops Messi's penalty before the break
- Mbappe seals qualification
- Barcelona haven't fallen in the last 16 since 2007
- Liverpool qualify with authority
With pride, not enough
- Mbappe and Keylor stop a much superior Barcelona
- The Frenchman scores again
- Keylor saved Messi's penalty and PSG
- Barcelona out at the last 16 for the first time since 2007
- Atletico increase their lead
- They comeback with goals from Llorente and Suarez
- Six points from Barcelona, eight from Madrid
With honour
- Barcelona show their faces in Paris with their play and their creation of chances but won't make it to the quarter-finals
- Messi scored a golazo but later missed a penalty
- Villarreal and Granada face off against Dinamo and Molde for a place in the quarter-finals of the Europa League
- Atletico comeback against Athletic and increase gap to Barcelona to six points
- Llorente and Suarez consolidate Los Colchoneros' lead