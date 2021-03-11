Today’s Papers: Atletico increase lead at the top of La Liga while Barcelona fail with honour

Six and eight points clear
  • Atletico comeback and pull ahead of the pack
  • Muniain opened the scoring for Athletic
  • Llorente equalised just before half-time
  • Suarez scored the winner with a penalty
  • Atletico level on games played with Barcelona and Madrid
  • Immobile receives the Golden Boot
  • Women's football: Barcelona breeze through to the quarters
  • Atletico won't be there
  • Emery's 101st night in the Europa League
  • Granada face another plague of injuries
  • Asensio at a crossroads and needs to resolve doubts
  • Keylor stops Barcelona
  • He stops Messi's penalty before the break
  • Mbappe seals qualification
  • Barcelona haven't fallen in the last 16 since 2007
  • Liverpool qualify with authority
With pride, not enough
  • Mbappe and Keylor stop a much superior Barcelona
  • The Frenchman scores again
  • Keylor saved Messi's penalty and PSG
  • Barcelona out at the last 16 for the first time since 2007
  • Atletico increase their lead
  • They comeback with goals from Llorente and Suarez
  • Six points from Barcelona, eight from Madrid
With honour
  • Barcelona show their faces in Paris with their play and their creation of chances but won't make it to the quarter-finals
  • Messi scored a golazo but later missed a penalty
  • Villarreal and Granada face off against Dinamo and Molde for a place in the quarter-finals of the Europa League
  • Atletico comeback against Athletic and increase gap to Barcelona to six points
  • Llorente and Suarez consolidate Los Colchoneros' lead
