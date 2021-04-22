Today’s Papers: Atletico have an Angel while Leo-led Barcelona looking unstoppable

Friday’s Spanish football morning headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!

This Atletico has an angel
  • Correa again determines Los Rojiblancos' victory
  • Since his hug with Simeone at Sevilla, Correa has replaced Suarez
  • Their Everest has come: Three away games and then Barcelona
  • Messi scores a brace in a really strange game
  • Two own goals, two penalties and all three Barcelona centre-backs taken off
  • Tebas: "The Super League is dead, don't let anyone be fooled"
  • Blanco shines at the highest level
  • Diego Llorente: "Everything I could say about Bielsa would still fall short"
Mission Completed
  • Atletico maintain their leadership with a big win against Huesca
  • Correa and Carrasco scored, but Llorente was once again a key man
  • Messi doesn't yield
  • Two goals and an assist, the Argentine keeps the title in Barcelona's hands
  • Division in UEFA about how to sanction Madrid
Unstoppable
  • Barcelona go goal-crazy against Getafe
  • A spectacular Messi scores two goals in the first half
  • Getafe cut the gap and set up a nervy ending, but Araujo and Griezmann sealed it
  • Atletico have it easy against Huesca
