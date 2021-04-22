Today’s Papers: Atletico have an Angel while Leo-led Barcelona looking unstoppable

Friday’s Spanish football morning headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!
This Atletico has an angel
- Correa again determines Los Rojiblancos' victory
- Since his hug with Simeone at Sevilla, Correa has replaced Suarez
- Their Everest has come: Three away games and then Barcelona
- Messi scores a brace in a really strange game
- Two own goals, two penalties and all three Barcelona centre-backs taken off
- Tebas: "The Super League is dead, don't let anyone be fooled"
- Blanco shines at the highest level
- Diego Llorente: "Everything I could say about Bielsa would still fall short"
Mission Completed
- Atletico maintain their leadership with a big win against Huesca
- Correa and Carrasco scored, but Llorente was once again a key man
- Messi doesn't yield
- Two goals and an assist, the Argentine keeps the title in Barcelona's hands
- Division in UEFA about how to sanction Madrid