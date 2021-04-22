Today’s Papers: Atletico have an Angel while Leo-led Barcelona looking unstoppable

Friday’s Spanish football morning headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!

This Atletico has an angel Correa again determines Los Rojiblancos' victory

Since his hug with Simeone at Sevilla, Correa has replaced Suarez

Their Everest has come: Three away games and then Barcelona

Messi scores a brace in a really strange game

Two own goals, two penalties and all three Barcelona centre-backs taken off

Tebas: "The Super League is dead, don't let anyone be fooled"

Blanco shines at the highest level

Diego Llorente: "Everything I could say about Bielsa would still fall short"

Mission Completed Atletico maintain their leadership with a big win against Huesca

Correa and Carrasco scored, but Llorente was once again a key man

Messi doesn't yield

Two goals and an assist, the Argentine keeps the title in Barcelona's hands

Division in UEFA about how to sanction Madrid