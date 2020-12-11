Today’s Papers: Atletico full of confidence and without fear while Barcelona seek January reinforcements

Friday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
Oblak: "We're going into the derby with enthusiasm, confidence and faith"
- The "lock-bolt' of Atletico doesn't like the title of favourite but insists his team are on the hunt for every title this season
- Alaba to Madrid: a deal that's closer with every passing day
Koke: "We're going without fear"
- Full of confidence before tomorrow's visit to Valdebebas
- "People are talking bad of Madrid, but they're still competing for everything"
- It will be the Atletico captain's 27th derby
- The experienced nucleus of Madrid are winning new deals: Ramos, Modric and Lucas Vazquez due to run out of contract this June
- Willian Jose qualifies La Real in the 91st minute
More than even: Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia
- The plague of injuries and the bad results of Barcelona re-activates Koeman's interest in the attacker and the defender
- The coach is considerate of the financial situation at the club but believes they should prioritise investment this January
- Coutinho, with muscular problems, is a doubt for Levante
- Europa League: La Real and Granada finish second in their groups to qualify for the last 32
- Paolo Rossi, hero of the 1982 World Cup, dies at 64