Today’s Papers: Atletico full of confidence and without fear while Barcelona seek January reinforcements

Friday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Oblak: "We're going into the derby with enthusiasm, confidence and faith" The "lock-bolt' of Atletico doesn't like the title of favourite but insists his team are on the hunt for every title this season

Alaba to Madrid: a deal that's closer with every passing day

Paolo Rossi: The golden boy passes away at 64

Europe is full of Spanish teams

Koke: "We're going without fear" Full of confidence before tomorrow's visit to Valdebebas

"People are talking bad of Madrid, but they're still competing for everything"

It will be the Atletico captain's 27th derby

The experienced nucleus of Madrid are winning new deals: Ramos, Modric and Lucas Vazquez due to run out of contract this June

Willian Jose qualifies La Real in the 91st minute

Paolo Rossi, Pichici of the 1982 World Cup, dies