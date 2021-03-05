Today’s Papers: Athletic secure triumph, Madrid wait on Benzema and Barcelona again a pineapple

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
Athletic is unique!
- The first time a club plays two Copa finals in the same year
- Berenguer's extra-time goal wins an intense game
- Marcelino aspires to win three titles in his first 100 days
- Pique injured again: Between two and three weeks out
- Mariano the latest victim
- Joao or Saul? The great dilemma
Waiting for the number nine
- Suarez has gone five games without scoring
- It's a run associated with Atletico's loss of form
- Benzema to undergo tests today to see if he can play
- Mariano, injured for two weeks
- Pique won't play against PSG
- Knee injury means he'll miss three weeks
- "Today you're going home warm"
- Argument in the tunnel between Messi and Monchi
- Athletic into another final
- Berenguer wins it for them in extra-time
Back to being a pineapple
- The comeback shows the spirit Koeman has instilled
- Barcelona going for it all in the final of the Copa and La Liga
- Athletic beat Levante in extra-time and play Barcelona
- Benzema, the great doubt ahead of Atletico
- Laporta: "The club can be clean in a year or two"
- Font: "The members have to be brave, we're not in 2003"
- Freixa: "Let's defend the members from outside interests"