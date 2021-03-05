Today’s Papers: Athletic secure triumph, Madrid wait on Benzema and Barcelona again a pineapple

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Athletic is unique! The first time a club plays two Copa finals in the same year

Berenguer's extra-time goal wins an intense game

Marcelino aspires to win three titles in his first 100 days

Pique injured again: Between two and three weeks out

Mariano the latest victim

Joao or Saul? The great dilemma

Waiting for the number nine Suarez has gone five games without scoring

It's a run associated with Atletico's loss of form

Benzema to undergo tests today to see if he can play

Mariano, injured for two weeks

Pique won't play against PSG

Knee injury means he'll miss three weeks

"Today you're going home warm"

Argument in the tunnel between Messi and Monchi

Athletic into another final

Berenguer wins it for them in extra-time