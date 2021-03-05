Today’s Papers: Athletic secure triumph, Madrid wait on Benzema and Barcelona again a pineapple

Athletic is unique!
  • The first time a club plays two Copa finals in the same year
  • Berenguer's extra-time goal wins an intense game
  • Marcelino aspires to win three titles in his first 100 days
  • Pique injured again: Between two and three weeks out
  • Mariano the latest victim
  • Joao or Saul? The great dilemma
Waiting for the number nine
  • Suarez has gone five games without scoring
  • It's a run associated with Atletico's loss of form
  • Benzema to undergo tests today to see if he can play
  • Mariano, injured for two weeks
  • Pique won't play against PSG
  • Knee injury means he'll miss three weeks
  • "Today you're going home warm"
  • Argument in the tunnel between Messi and Monchi
  • Athletic into another final
  • Berenguer wins it for them in extra-time
Back to being a pineapple
  • The comeback shows the spirit Koeman has instilled
  • Barcelona going for it all in the final of the Copa and La Liga
  • Athletic beat Levante in extra-time and play Barcelona
  • Benzema, the great doubt ahead of Atletico
  • Laporta: "The club can be clean in a year or two"
  • Font: "The members have to be brave, we're not in 2003"
  • Freixa: "Let's defend the members from outside interests"
