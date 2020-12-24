Today’s Papers: Another great night for Madrid while Catalan press in love with Messi and Pedri

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport – in English!

Another good night
  • Real Madrid work for their victory to continue joint-top
  • Casemiro and Benzema certify victory over tough Granada
  • Asensio hits the post in the play of the game
  • Rodrygo, with a muscle injury, leaves the pitch crying
  • Ten weeks sanction for Trippier
  • Imanol earns renewal until 2023
What a pair!
  • The connection between Messi and Pedri grows with each game, and against Valladolid they exchanged 18 passes
  • The Argentine is a father figure to the boy from the Canary Islands like Ronaldinho was to him when he made his debut
  • Madrid beat Granada with another polemical decision
  • Campaign to become Barcelona president starts
Pedri Christmas
  • The young man from the Canary Islands is the signing of the season and has dazzled this year, connecting well with Messi
  • He trains three days per week to build greater muscle mass
  • Objective: 2,257 signatures
  • The eight pre-candidates for the presidency receive their papers - they have until January 11th to win signatures
  • Casemiro, Benzema and another penalty not given
  • Trippier set for ten weeks out after ban for betting violation
