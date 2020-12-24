Today’s Papers: Another great night for Madrid while Catalan press in love with Messi and Pedri

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport – in English!

Another good night Real Madrid work for their victory to continue joint-top

Casemiro and Benzema certify victory over tough Granada

Asensio hits the post in the play of the game

Rodrygo, with a muscle injury, leaves the pitch crying

Ten weeks sanction for Trippier

Imanol earns renewal until 2023

What a pair! The connection between Messi and Pedri grows with each game, and against Valladolid they exchanged 18 passes

The Argentine is a father figure to the boy from the Canary Islands like Ronaldinho was to him when he made his debut

Madrid beat Granada with another polemical decision

Campaign to become Barcelona president starts