Today’s Papers: Another great night for Madrid while Catalan press in love with Messi and Pedri

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport – in English!
Another good night
- Real Madrid work for their victory to continue joint-top
- Casemiro and Benzema certify victory over tough Granada
- Asensio hits the post in the play of the game
- Rodrygo, with a muscle injury, leaves the pitch crying
- Ten weeks sanction for Trippier
- Imanol earns renewal until 2023
What a pair!
- The connection between Messi and Pedri grows with each game, and against Valladolid they exchanged 18 passes
- The Argentine is a father figure to the boy from the Canary Islands like Ronaldinho was to him when he made his debut
- Madrid beat Granada with another polemical decision
- Campaign to become Barcelona president starts
Pedri Christmas
- The young man from the Canary Islands is the signing of the season and has dazzled this year, connecting well with Messi
- He trains three days per week to build greater muscle mass
- Objective: 2,257 signatures
- The eight pre-candidates for the presidency receive their papers - they have until January 11th to win signatures
- Casemiro, Benzema and another penalty not given
- Trippier set for ten weeks out after ban for betting violation