Today’s Papers: Ancelotti refreshes Madrid while Cristiano proves king of the Eurocopa

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Ancelotti refreshes Madrid
  • He met with Antonio Pintus to lay the foundation for next season
  • The objective is to put emphasis on physical training and reduce number of injuries
  • Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus admitted to the Champions League
  • Cristiano, the king of Europe
  • He hit a brace and is now the Eurocopa's all-time top scorer
  • Morata isn't under pressure
  • Luis Enrique maintains confidence in his striker
Mr. Eurocopa
  • Cristiano scores a double against Hungary
  • He's now the Eurocopa's all-time leading scorer
  • He's also the only player to play at five editions
  • Golden own goal
  • Hummels inadvertently gives France the win
  • Morata, Gerard or the two of them
  • Their absence of goals opens debate
  • Mbappe tightens the cord
  • He's angry with Al-Khelaifi
  • Laporta supports Riqui
  • He sees him as a reference
A new Barcelona
  • Ansu, Riqui, Torrejon and Graham Hansen reveal the new home strip
  • It'll be worn in Laporta's first campaign
  • "Cruyff's style is non-negotiable"
  • France strike first blood
  • Hummels' own goal gives them the win
  • Pedri asks Spanish fans for patience on their lack of goals
