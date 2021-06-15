Today’s Papers: Ancelotti refreshes Madrid while Cristiano proves king of the Eurocopa

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
Ancelotti refreshes Madrid
- He met with Antonio Pintus to lay the foundation for next season
- The objective is to put emphasis on physical training and reduce number of injuries
- Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus admitted to the Champions League
- Cristiano, the king of Europe
- He hit a brace and is now the Eurocopa's all-time top scorer
- Morata isn't under pressure
- Luis Enrique maintains confidence in his striker
Mr. Eurocopa
- Cristiano scores a double against Hungary
- He's now the Eurocopa's all-time leading scorer
- He's also the only player to play at five editions
- Golden own goal
- Hummels inadvertently gives France the win
- Morata, Gerard or the two of them
- Their absence of goals opens debate
- Mbappe tightens the cord
- He's angry with Al-Khelaifi
- Laporta supports Riqui
- He sees him as a reference