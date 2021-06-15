Today’s Papers: Ancelotti refreshes Madrid while Cristiano proves king of the Eurocopa

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Ancelotti refreshes Madrid He met with Antonio Pintus to lay the foundation for next season

The objective is to put emphasis on physical training and reduce number of injuries

Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus admitted to the Champions League

Cristiano, the king of Europe

He hit a brace and is now the Eurocopa's all-time top scorer

Morata isn't under pressure

Luis Enrique maintains confidence in his striker

Mr. Eurocopa Cristiano scores a double against Hungary

He's now the Eurocopa's all-time leading scorer

He's also the only player to play at five editions

Golden own goal

Hummels inadvertently gives France the win

Morata, Gerard or the two of them

Their absence of goals opens debate

Mbappe tightens the cord

He's angry with Al-Khelaifi

Laporta supports Riqui

He sees him as a reference