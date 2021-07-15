Today’s papers: Alaba will be important for Madrid, Mbappe waiting for Madrid to make their move, meeting set on Dembele’s future

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
"Alaba is going to be an important player"
- Madrid signed him as a centre-back
- Ancelotti used him as a full-back at Bayern
- He plays in midfield for Austria
- Ancelotti extols his virtues
- The fine details of Messi's negotiation
- The duration of the contract the most complete
- Carlos Soler: "I have to assume responsibility"
Mbappe awaiting a gesture
- The crack hopes Madrid makes a final offensive this summer
- He wants to go before August 1st; the day PSG play Lille
- Saul, money or players
- Lodi and Hermoso, key in Griezmann's move to Atletico
Meeting with Dembele
- Barcelona and Dembele's agent to meet next week
- They'll then determine what his future is
- The club want him to renew; they believe he has potential
- Barcelona's away kit is a homage to women
- Barcelona won't pay for Griezmann
- Florentino rails against La Quinta del Buitre
- "They want to live in the club until they die"