Today’s papers: Alaba will be important for Madrid, Mbappe waiting for Madrid to make their move, meeting set on Dembele’s future

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

"Alaba is going to be an important player"
  • Madrid signed him as a centre-back
  • Ancelotti used him as a full-back at Bayern
  • He plays in midfield for Austria
  • Ancelotti extols his virtues
  • The fine details of Messi's negotiation
  • The duration of the contract the most complete
  • Carlos Soler: "I have to assume responsibility"
Mbappe awaiting a gesture
  • The crack hopes Madrid makes a final offensive this summer
  • He wants to go before August 1st; the day PSG play Lille
  • Saul, money or players
  • Lodi and Hermoso, key in Griezmann's move to Atletico
Meeting with Dembele
  • Barcelona and Dembele's agent to meet next week
  • They'll then determine what his future is
  • The club want him to renew; they believe he has potential
  • Barcelona's away kit is a homage to women
  • Barcelona won't pay for Griezmann
  • Florentino rails against La Quinta del Buitre
  • "They want to live in the club until they die"
Posted by