Today’s Papers: Alaba steps into Ramos’ shoes as Barcelona open pre-season with 4-0 win

"It's a dream to wear the white shirt"
  • Alaba, excited at his Madrid presentation
  • Wearing Ramos' number four: "It's an honour"
  • "It's a number that represents strength and leadership"
  • "I'd have liked to play under Zidane, but I'm happy to play under Ancelotti"
  • The Olympic Games begin
  • Spain play Egypt and are going for the gold
  • Barcelona's youngsters beat Gimnastic 4-0
"I'd have liked to have played with Ramos"
  • Alaba presented by Madrid
  • "The club offered me the number four and it'll be an honour to wear it"
  • "I was sad when Zidane left, but my relationship with Ancelotti is excellent"
  • Manaj turns it on
  • Barcelona beat Gimnastic 4-0 with youthful lineup
  • The road to gold begins
  • Spain kick off the Olympic Games against Egypt
  • The six from Euro 2020 will start
King Manaj
  • The Albanian scores a hat-trick against Gimnastic
  • Alex Collado also scores to give Barcelona a win
  • Koeman's kids open fire on their ten-man opposition
  • Memphis to be presented today
  • Alaba inherits Ramos' number four
