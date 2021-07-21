Today’s Papers: Alaba steps into Ramos’ shoes as Barcelona open pre-season with 4-0 win

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
"It's a dream to wear the white shirt"
- Alaba, excited at his Madrid presentation
- Wearing Ramos' number four: "It's an honour"
- "It's a number that represents strength and leadership"
- "I'd have liked to play under Zidane, but I'm happy to play under Ancelotti"
- The Olympic Games begin
- Spain play Egypt and are going for the gold
- Barcelona's youngsters beat Gimnastic 4-0
"I'd have liked to have played with Ramos"
- Alaba presented by Madrid
- "The club offered me the number four and it'll be an honour to wear it"
- "I was sad when Zidane left, but my relationship with Ancelotti is excellent"
- Manaj turns it on
- Barcelona beat Gimnastic 4-0 with youthful lineup
- The road to gold begins
- Spain kick off the Olympic Games against Egypt
- The six from Euro 2020 will start