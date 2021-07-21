Today’s Papers: Alaba steps into Ramos’ shoes as Barcelona open pre-season with 4-0 win

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

"It's a dream to wear the white shirt" Alaba, excited at his Madrid presentation

Wearing Ramos' number four: "It's an honour"

"It's a number that represents strength and leadership"

"I'd have liked to play under Zidane, but I'm happy to play under Ancelotti"

The Olympic Games begin

Spain play Egypt and are going for the gold

Barcelona's youngsters beat Gimnastic 4-0

